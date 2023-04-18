Veneno Technologies, a Novel DRP Drug Discovery Company, Announces Joint Research Agreement with Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

TSUKUBA CITY, Japan, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veneno Technologies Co. Ltd. is pleased to announce that we have entered into a joint research agreement with Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

"This is the second such research agreement with a major Japanese research company we have completed this month. We are particularly pleased to be working with researchers at Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd." said Kazunori Yoshikawa, President and CEO at Veneno Technologies Co. Ltd.

Under the terms of the agreement, Veneno Technologies [https://veneno.jp/] will conduct a program to obtain functional peptides (DRPs) for ion channels targeted by Sumitomo Pharma using Veneno Technologies' next-generation peptide discovery technology, the PERISS™ method (intra-periplasm secretion and selection). Work on this project is expected to begin during the 2nd Quarter, 2023.

ABOUT ion channels and DRPs

Ion channels are transmembrane proteins present in the cell membrane that form ion permeation pathways to allow ions to pass through the cell membrane and to flow in and out according to gradients in ion concentration and potential. This allows for the establishment of resting membrane potentials, the formation of action potentials and other electrical signals, and the regulation of cell volume. Because it is involved in the transmission of pain and other signals in the nervous system, cardiac muscle contraction, insulin release in the pancreas, T cell activation, and cancer cell survival and metastasis, it is involved in so many diseases and is an important drug discovery target.

Disulfide-Rich Peptide (DRP) is a generic term for peptides of about 20 to 60 amino acid residues that have a characteristic structure with three or more disulfide bonds in the molecule. DRPs have a rigid molecular structure due to multiple disulfide bonds in the molecule, and are highly stable against heat, pH, and degrading enzymes compared to linear peptides. DRPs are widely found in nature, from bacteria to humans, but they are also found in animal venoms and have evolved as a major component of venoms to be potent even in minute amounts. DRPs have been attracting attention in recent years as a new basic molecule for drug discovery because of their excellent functions as natural modulators with high potency and selectivity.

