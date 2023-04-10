Veneno Technologies, a Novel DRP Drug Discovery Company, has entered into a joint research agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc.

TSUKUBA CITY, Japan, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veneno Technologies Co. Ltd. is pleased to announce that we have entered into a joint research agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas")

Under the terms of the agreement, Veneno [https://veneno.jp/] will conduct a program to obtain functional peptides (DRPs) for G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) targeted by Astellas using our next-generation peptide discovery technology, the PERISS method (intra-periplasm secretion and selection). Work on this project is expected to begin during the 1st Quarter, 2023.

ABOUT GPCRs and DRPs

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) receive extracellular neurotransmitters and hormones and transmit their signals to the inside of the cell, and are involved in maintaining homeostasis inside and outside the cell. There are various types of GPCRs, and they are involved in many diseases. Therefore, they are important drug discovery targets.

Disulfide-Rich Peptide (DRP) is a generic term for peptides of about 20 to 60 amino acid residues that have a characteristic structure with three or more disulfide bonds in the molecule. DRPs have a rigid molecular structure due to multiple disulfide bonds in the molecule, and are highly stable against heat, pH, and degrading enzymes compared to linear peptides. DRPs are widely found in nature, from bacteria to humans, but they are also found in animal venoms and have evolved as a major component of venoms to be potent even in minute amounts. DRPs have been attracting attention in recent years as a new basic molecule for drug discovery because of their excellent functions as natural modulators with high potency and selectivity.

