Venerable Appoints Treasurer

Peck has an extensive background in in domestic and international Treasury, spanning 30 years over a number of key positions. Before joining Venerable, she served as Head of Treasury for National Life Group in Montpelier, Vermont, where she managed rating agency relationships, treasury operations, corporate insurance, debt issuance and liquidity management. Prior to her time at National Life Group, she held executive and leadership roles at Wells Fargo, HD Supply, ING and Aetna. Peck earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Eastern Connecticut State University.

"Dawn joins us with a significant amount of experience in Treasury operations and strategy," said David Wiland, Chief Financial Officer for Venerable. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we fully establish our Treasury department."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages the legacy variable annuity business acquired from Voya Financial, Inc. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, and Reverence Capital Partners, Venerable is an emerging business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerableannuity.com.

