Venerable Chooses Asset Control Technology to Evaluate Risks and Returns for Investors

Venerable, owner and manager of legacy variable annuity blocks, has chosen Asset Control, the leader in providing reliable, high-performance systems in financial data management for its solutions in risk evaluation and accurate pricing.

Venerable will be using Asset Control's AC Plus time series management solution to source pricing data, validate and enhance quality via user-defined workflows, and derive curves and surfaces to value its customers' annuities portfolio.

Venerable handles the annuity needs of different client segments with various investment profiles; Asset Control's solutions offer the data management technology that helps Venerable with the valuation, risk management and reporting requirements stemming from these client requirements.

"We are constantly looking for new technology and ways to meet our unique business demands. We know that as our business evolves, we can rely on Asset Control to handle our changing needs and look forward to deploying its solutions in 2019," said Thomas Hanson, Chief Risk Officer for Venerable.

"We are thrilled to welcome Venerable to our large risk data management client community. We offer the only solution in the market that allows clients to process large sets of time series data, efficiently create validated prices and curves and enable business users by providing easy access and integration options. Venerable will be leveraging these unique core capabilities," said Nathan Wolaver, MD Americas, Asset Control.

About Asset Control

Asset Control is the market leader in data quality software solutions for financial data. Focused on business user enablement, we help clients simplify complexity and ensure users across buy and sell side make the most of their data assets by providing easy data integration, data cleansing, distribution and data discovery solutions.

We service a blue-chip client base globally and our award-winning solutions provide rigorous processes to secure high-quality data, easy integration into business user workflows and a trusted environment for advanced analytics. Delivered through managed services, cloud or on-premise deployment, our highly scalable products help the world's most successful financial institutions meet their risk management, valuation, security master and operational needs with mission critical reliability.

