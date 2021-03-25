Venerable Names Senior Vice President and Vice President within Investment and Finance Organizations

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the promotions of two West Chester, PA based Investment and Finance leaders, Tim Henry and Karthik Gadiraju.

As Senior Vice President, Tim Henry, will lead a team of highly skilled investment professionals and will be tasked with adding a second asset manager to Venerable's business model at the close of the previously communicated transaction with Equitable Holdings, Inc. In addition, Henry will continue to oversee liquidity management, investment management, asset modeling, and risk management related to Venerable's invested assets.

Henry has extensive experience in managing an investment function, with having previously served as Senior Insurance Portfolio Manager on the insurance portfolio management team at Voya Investment Management where he directed investment activities for the investments backing Voya's life and annuity business. He previously held the roles of US Portfolio Owner and Head of Annuity Asset and Liability management at Voya Investment Management, as well as portfolio management roles at Reinsurance Group of America and Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company. Tim earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and an MBA from Columbia University. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"Tim has a high degree of leadership and ability to address numerous challenges associated with managing a complex investment function," said Thomas Hanson, Chief Risk Officer for Venerable. "He and his team are an instrumental part of our business operations and consistently deliver excellent results while managing to varying market conditions. I look forward to Tim's continued influence on our Investment function and organization."

Venerable is also announcing the promotion of Karthik Gadiraju to Vice President, Head of Derivative Strategy and Trading. Gadiraju has successfully led hedge strategy development, trading, quantitative analytics, day-to-day management of hedge programs, and an extensive transformation of strategy for equity and interest rate risks. Prior to serving as AVP, Head of Capital Market Solutions, Gadiraju came to Venerable from its predecessor company and held several roles in hedging and risk management of variable and fixed indexed annuities, as well as fixed indexed hedging and risk management roles with Aviva Investors, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale. He holds a master's degree in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in mathematics and management from BITS in Pilani, India.

Dave Wiland, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, noted "Karthik's ability to deliver quality hedge strategy proposals and effectively execute on them in dynamic market conditions is a significant benefit to Venerable and closely protects several risk metrics that are key to our financial success. He is a valuable advisor to his colleagues and an asset to Venerable as an organization."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

Contact:

Allison Proud

Corporate Communications

610-249-9730

SOURCE Venerable

Related Links

http://www.venerableannuity.com/

