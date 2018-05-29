Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance

Designed to offer increased weight savings and flexibility, FLiteFlex is a two-ply product that provides greater balance of thermal and mechanical properties through its proprietary combination of face veneer and synthetic substrate. As a result of this patent-pending technology, FLiteFlex is nearly 60 percent lighter than existing Booth Veneers products and can result in up to 500 pounds of weight savings depending on the size of the aircraft and the amount of veneer used. The burn-resistant substrate is thinner, more durable and offers increased flexibility, with the ability to bend around radii that traditional veneers cannot—creating new options for OEMs, designers and cabinet shops.

AlumiFLite is a three-ply product consisting of a face veneer with an aluminum core and poplar backer. Compared to traditional three-ply veneer products, AlumiFLite offers up to 40 percent weight savings per shipset, while also providing increased flexibility to make it easier to work with. To better maintain the wood's natural finish, the face veneer is chemical free, requiring no fire-retardant chemicals, and the aluminum core has two thickness options, depending on the customer's needs.

FLiteFlex and AlumiFLite are available in the same well-known wood products that have made Booth the premier choice in aviation veneers for more than four decades. The FLite series builds on the legacy of the business' existing three-ply product that uses a poplar substrate first introduced by Carl Booth in 1976.

"After several years of research and development, Booth Veneers is excited to announce the launch of our FLite series," said Booth Veneers General Manager Joshua Florio. "These advanced-technology products leverage patent-pending technology to provide weight savings of up to 40 to 60 percent compared to our current offerings."

FLiteFlex and AlumiFLite will be showcased at EBACE May 29-31. For more information, stop by the UTC Aerospace Systems booth #O115B.

