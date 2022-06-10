Venezia 1920 Founder: Consumers Trends Move Toward Natural Skincare Products

Plant-Based Skincare Products are Coming to America

BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers today seek out natural products because they believe they are "safer and less potent."

"This is true in the skincare industry," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. "In the past, many skincare products used potentially dangerous. Now, more products are replacing harsh chemicals with natural and safe ingredients.

Venezia 1920 Venezia 1920

Forbes recently wrote that shoppers are no longer tethered to famous brand names or packages that look luxurious.

"Today, consumers want to read labels that they understand," Zin said. "Not only do people want natural products, but they also demand ethical and sustainable manufacturing."

Zin said Venezia 1920 uses plant-based skincare products and avoids potentially harmful ingredients.

"We have replaced many ingredients with natural plant-based ones," Zin said. "There are many stories on chemicals in skincare products making people ill."

Toxic Beauty is a recent documentary that investigated the "virtually unregulated chemicals in personal-care products."

Common ingredients include parabens and phthalates, which may lead to hormonal imbalance, infertility, sperm damage, early puberty, and even hormone-related cancers, like breast cancer.

"Venezia 1920 uses high-grade botanical extracts," he said. "We only use proven skincare ingredients, such as Vitamins A and E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, and Pomegranate.

Venezia 1920 products do not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients.

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"Venezia 1920 luxury beauty products are a safer and healthier alternative to brands that use potentially dangerous ingredients," Zin said. "This is what consumers want."

For more information, email [email protected].

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Media Contact:

Robert Grant

561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Venezia 1920