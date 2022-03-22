Venezia 1920 Skincare Products are Coming to America in 2022

Luxury Skincare Line Contains Safer, Healthier Ingredients than Traditional Cosmetics

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezia 1920 cleansing, moisturizing, and anti-aging skincare products are coming to America.

"We are excited to announce that we plan to launch Venezia 1920 skincare products, which are healthier and safer alternatives than traditional cosmetics on the market," said Gianluca Zin, Founder of Venezia 1920, which began as an artistic perfumery brand in Venice that has added a luxury skincare brand. "We don't use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients."

Healthline.com reports that the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization that educates consumers on the content of beauty products, suggests that cosmetics should not contain many ingredients, including BHA, formaldehyde, parabens, and petroleum distillates.

Zin said Venezia 1920 contains mostly vegetarian ingredients while synthetic substances have been reduced to a minimum.

"Our active ingredients are proven effective for skincare," Zin said. "We use high-grade botanical extracts and active ingredients in high concentration."

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream with Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"Venezia 1920 skincare products cleanse, moisturize, and reduce the appearance of fine lines," Zin added. "Our products contain proven skincare ingredients, including vitamins A, E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe, and Pomegranate."

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"We developed Venezia 1920 as a safer and healthier alternative to traditional cosmetics that contain possible harmful ingredients," he said. "We believe women can be as beautiful as they want without using harsh chemicals."

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Media Contact

Robert Grant

5615440719

[email protected]

SOURCE Venezia 1920