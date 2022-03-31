Venezia 1920 Skincare Products Offer Safer, Healthier Ingredients

Luxury Skincare Line Brings the Essence of Venice to America

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average woman in the United States uses 12 cosmetic products a day that contain 168 chemical ingredients.

Not all of these chemicals, according to WebMD, may be safe for human use.

Venezia 1920 luxury skincare products

To give women an alternative to harsh chemicals, Venezia 1920 plans to roll-out its safer and healthier skincare products in America later this year.

"We have developed our luxury skincare products with mostly vegetarian ingredients and minimized the use of synthetic substances," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920; which began as an artistic perfumery brand in Venice that has added a luxury skincare brand. "Our skincare brand does not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients."

WebMD says there is evidence that some of the ingredients in cosmetics can "lead to adverse health outcomes in humans." The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization that educates consumers on the content of beauty products, recommends that cosmetics should not contain many ingredients, including BHA, formaldehyde, parabens, and petroleum distillates."

"Our products don't use BHA, BHT, animal byproducts, formaldehyde, parabens, petroleum distillates, or other potentially harmful ingredients," Zin said. "You don't need to use possibly dangerous substances to look beautiful."

"What separates our products from other brands are the high-grade botanical extracts that we use, which are proven effective for skincare," Zin said. "Our products contain ingredients, such as vitamins A, E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, ceramides, Chamomile essential oil, and Pomegranate."

"We also use our active ingredients in high concentration to make our products as potent as possible," he added.

Venezia 1929 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream with Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"We developed Venezia 1920 skincare products to clean, moisturize, and reduce the appearance of fine lines," Zin said.

"Venezia 1920 luxury skincare products are a safer, healthier, and more effective alternative to traditional cosmetics that may contain potentially harmful ingredients," he added. "Venezia 1920 was developed for today's female consumer who wants to bring out her natural beauty by using natural ingredients."

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Media Contact:

Robert Grant

561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Venezia 1920