Venezia 1920's Plant-Based Skincare Products Now Available on Amazon

Global Beauty Brand Expands Retail Distribution in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezia 1920's high-quality plant-based skincare products are now available on Amazon.

"We are thrilled that Amazon is offering our luxury limited-edition skincare line to its consumers," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. "We now can reach millions of Amazon customers in the U.S.

Venezia 1920 Venezia 1920

"Amazon understands that more and more consumers are seeking plant-based products, especially for their skin," Zin added. "People don't want to use products that contain potentially dangerous chemicals."

According to Factmr.com, the plant-based skincare sector is expected to increase from $640 million in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2031.

"That's a projected 7.5 percent CAGR," Zin added. "The U.S., U.K., and Germany will account for 54 percent of the market.

"Venezia 1920, which is looking to be part of that growth, does not use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel** in their products," Zin added. "Instead, we use high-grade plant-based products and avoid synthetic substances whenever possible and limit them to technical production needs."

Venezia 1920 skincare products on Amazon include:

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"Amazon is just the latest retailer that now offers our plant-based skincare products to their customers," Zin said. "OneLavi.com and VitaBeauti.com already sell our luxury brand to their customers.

Zin said Venezia 1920's team recently met with buyers from major retail chains in the U.S.

"We are now following up with the retail buyers," Zin said. "We have sent them samples and any additional information they may need to make a positive decision on our products. We have a product that American consumers are seeking."

To purchase, please visit Amazon online.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Media contact:

Robert Grant

[email protected]

561-544-0719

SOURCE Venezia 1920