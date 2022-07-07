Venezia 1920's Plant-Based Skincare Products Will Soon Be Available on OneLavi.com

The Health, Wellness, and Beauty Website Will Carry New Luxury Skincare Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezia 1920 will soon have OneLavi.com carrying its limited luxury edition skincare products.

"OneLavi.com is a health, wellness, and beauty website that offers great customer service and products," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. "We are looking for more retail outlets to offer our skincare products, which avoid using potentially dangerous chemicals."

Zin said women have unknowingly used skincare products for decades that were filled with harsh chemicals.

"Today's consumers, however, are much more aware of the ingredients in their beauty products," Zin said. "They are looking for safer and healthier products to clean and refresh their skin."

Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand, uses mostly high-grade plant-based ingredients, such as Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid.

Zin said there is a growing demand for natural, plant-based products.

"By using high-grade botanical ingredients, Venezia 1920 skincare products are safer and healthier than many products on the market," Zin said "We avoid synthetic substances whenever possible."

Venezia 1920 skincare products do not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients."

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"We are thrilled that OneLavi.com's consumers will be able to find our luxury skincare line," he added.

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

