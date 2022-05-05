Venezia 1920's Safer, Healthier Skincare Brand Moves Forward With Product Launch

Luxury Brand Aligns with Consumers Gravitating to Skincare Products Without Harsh Chemicals

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezia 1920's luxury skincare brand continues to move forward with its product launch in the U.S. just as consumers are moving toward natural beauty products.

"We are expecting to place our products with health and wellness online retailers. This is exciting news," said Gianluca Zin, founder of the global beauty brand Venezia 1920.

"Once we are on these sites, consumers throughout the U.S. will be able to buy our natural skincare products," he added. "We know our natural, mostly vegetarian skincare products are what consumers are looking for today.

"More people will be using natural beauty products in the future than ever before," he added.

Statista reports that the natural beauty market will increase from 34.5 billion in 2018 to about $54.5 billion in 2027.

"Statista specifically mentions that the natural and organic cosmetics sector is a driving force in the anticipated growth," Zin said.

Zin said Venezia 1920 uses high-grade botanical extracts instead of the harsh chemicals found in many traditional beauty products.

"We don't use potentially dangerous substances whenever possible, he said. "You will not find petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients."

Instead, Venezia 1920's ingredients include vitamins A, E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, ceramides, Chamomile essential oil, and Pomegranate.

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"We have a luxury skincare line that women want," Zin said. "They have decided they don't want products filled with chemicals on their face, body, and hair. They will love Venezia 1920."

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Contact:

Andrew Polin

5415012090

[email protected]

SOURCE Venezia 1920