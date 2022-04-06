Luxury Skincare Line Contains Mostly High-Grade Botanical Extracts

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, will soon carry Venezia 1920, a luxury skincare product line.

"We just received confirmation that OneLavi.com will offer our Venezia 1920 skincare products to its customers," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920. "OneLavi.com will be one of the first retailers to sell Venezia 1920 in the U.S."

Venezia 1920’s Safer, Healthier Skincare Products are Coming to OneLavi.com

Zin said Venezia 1920's research team formulated its skincare line by using mostly vegetarian ingredients.

"We developed a healthier skincare line with high-grade botanical extracts instead of the harsh chemicals found in many traditional beauty products," Zin said. "We also avoid using synthetic substances whenever possible."

Venezia 1920 does not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients.

"We believe this is an important consideration for many consumers today who are concerned about the ingredients found in products they use, especially skincare products," Zin said. "Instead of substances that may be dangerous to your health, we use proven and safer skincare ingredients, including vitamins A, E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia oil, ceramides, Chamomile essential oil, and Pomegranate."

Zin said Venezia 1920 began as an artistic perfumery brand in Venice that recently added its luxury skincare product line.

"Now, we are rolling out our skincare products, which clean, moisturize, and reduce the appearance of fine lines, in the U.S.," Zin said.

Venezia 1929 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

Zin said in the coming months he hopes other fine health, wellness, and beauty retailers will sell Venezia 1920.

"We have high hopes for the American market," Zin said. "We know consumers, especially women, want to look and feel healthy. They don't want to put chemicals on their skin. Today's women are looking for a skincare line like Venezia 1920."

