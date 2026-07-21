Venezuela's Cashea Raises $100 Million From Global Investors

Rounds led by FinSight Ventures and Spice Expeditions, with participation from U.S. endowments, global venture firms and Latin American investors. The full USD 100 million will be invested in Venezuela.

CARACAS, Venezuela and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cashea, the company powering everyday commerce in Venezuela, has raised USD 100 million from global institutional investors, demonstrating a major vote of confidence in Venezuela's consumer economy and in Cashea's model for expanding interest-free financing at scale. Cashea has more than 10 million consumer accounts, a figure equivalent to more than half of Venezuela's adult population, and a network of 40,000 stores nationwide.

"Global investors are backing Cashea and a new vision of Venezuela." Post this Cashea

The USD 100 million includes a previously undisclosed USD 40 million Series A led by Spice Expeditions, which closed in March 2026 and comprised USD 20 million in equity and USD 20 million in debt by Architect Capital, and a USD 60 million Series B, closed in June 2026 and led by FinSight Ventures, with participation from Spice Expeditions, Endeavor Catalyst and a broad group of U.S. endowments, global and Latin American investors.

The announcement comes just weeks after the earthquake that struck Venezuela. In the days that followed, Cashea waived late fees nationwide, advanced cash to merchants to improve their liquidity, and widened access to credit so that families could begin to replace what they had lost. The full USD 100 million will be invested in Venezuela to continue expanding access to credit and supporting consumers and merchants.

"Global investors are backing Cashea and a new vision of Venezuela: a resilient consumer economy, thriving merchants and millions of people with access to credit," said Pedro Vallenilla, co-founder and CEO of Cashea. "Since we founded Cashea in 2022, we have worked to stand alongside Venezuelans and their businesses through the country's most difficult moments. This financing sends a clear signal that Venezuela's private sector is investable and that its consumers are responsible and creditworthy when given access to adequate financial services."

Cashea Begins Where Credit Disappeared

Between 2013 and 2020, Venezuela's GDP fell more than 80 percent, and consumer credit shrank from USD 15 billion to USD 1.7 billion. For most of the past decade, that left ordinary families with no simple way to finance essential purchases: credit had effectively disappeared.

Cashea was founded to rebuild access to credit by restoring trust between consumers and merchants. The company began by offering fully digital, instant, zero-interest installment financing for everyday purchases, both online and in-store. In four years, Cashea has become a nationwide platform embedded in Venezuela's everyday commerce.

"Cashear": Transforming Trust into Credit and Commerce

Today, "cashear" is part of everyday Venezuelan speech. It means more than paying in installments or simply buying with Cashea. It describes a purchase made possible: a new phone, an appliance, something long wanted and finally within reach.

Through the app, a shopper buys online or scans a QR code in a store, makes a first payment, and settles the rest in equal installments every two weeks, at zero interest. Backing that simple interaction is a model built to restore trust. Since its launch, Cashea has enabled more than 100 million transactions.

Investors Who Came to See for Themselves

For Cashea's backers, this was no remote bet on a headline about recovery. They flew to Venezuela to meet the management team, walk the aisles of partner stores, and watch shoppers check out with Cashea in real time.

The round brought together an unusually broad investor base for a company operating in a single emerging market: U.S. endowments and institutions, including Washington University in St. Louis; global venture firms, including FinSight Ventures, Spice Expeditions, Endeavor Catalyst and Plug & Play; and Latin American investors, including Krealo, Amador, Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and NuMundo Ventures.

"We created Cashea because we believed in Venezuela and its people," said Vallenilla. "This financing gives us both the ability and the responsibility to go beyond our core installment product, building new ways for Venezuelans to pay, save and buy, and new tools for the businesses that serve them. What we are building is the financial fabric of how Venezuela buys and sells."

About Cashea

Cashea is the company powering everyday commerce in Venezuela. Founded in Caracas in 2022, Cashea rebuilt access to credit through fully digital, zero-interest installment financing for everyday purchases, both online and in stores. Today, Cashea helps consumers buy what they need and merchants transact and grow. The company has more than 10 million accounts, a network of 40,000 storefronts and has enabled more than 100 million transactions since launch. Building on its core installment product, Cashea is developing new solutions that will give consumers and merchants more ways to transact and grow across Venezuela.

For more information, visit www.cashea.app.

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For investment inquiries: [email protected]

About FinSight Ventures

FinSight Ventures ("FSV") is a global technology investment firm founded in 2004, focused on Financial Technology and Enterprise Software & Artificial Intelligence. The firm has backed category-leading companies including Lending Club (USA), Klarna (Sweden), Kraken (USA), Toss (South Korea), Razorpay (India), Rappi (Colombia), Uzum (Uzbekistan), MediBuddy (India), and Easy Home Finance (India). FSV manages over $1B in assets, with offices in San Francisco, Bengaluru, Dubai, and Cyprus.

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About Spice Expeditions

Spice Expeditions ("Spice") is a U.S.-based investment organization that invests globally in high-growth companies at the intersection of money and technology. Founded in 2024 with offices in New York, NY, and Westport, CT, Spice focuses on bringing capital, ideas, and relationships to what it describes as the best kept secrets in fintech. In addition to Cashea, Spice has backed founders and their teams across four continents, including Kaspi (Kazakhstan), Toss (South Korea), Plata (Mexico), Imprint (U.S.), Salmon (Philippines), Midas (Turkiye), and Flex (U.S.).

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