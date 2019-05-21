Venice Brands Brings Fast-Growing, Best-In-Class Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Studio Gym Platform to the San Francisco Bay Area

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice Brands, a Los-Angeles based consumer brands platform with a focus on health and wellness, has partnered with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to open and operate cardio & boxing group fitness studios throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The Venice Brands team expects to begin staffing up its team, signing leases, and building out studios over the next several months. As the studios expand in the Bay Area, Venice Brands will invest in marketing efforts to generate buzz and reach fitness enthusiasts throughout San Francisco. A single membership will provide access to classes across all gyms in the area, allowing for flexibility and options.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers a best-in-class group fitness experience that can burn upwards of 1,000 calories in an hour through a combination of boxing, circuit training, and core development. The flagship studio launched in Los Angeles in 2018, and that location has seen tremendous success, achieving profitability after its third month in operation. The company has awarded more than 75 franchise studios in its first year and expects to reach well over 100 within the next couple of months, with more experienced groups like Venice Brands acquiring territory development rights throughout the U.S. and abroad. The company has continued to refine the gym experience, which is demonstrated by its 4.5 star rating on Yelp!, 74% Net Promoter Score and strong customer loyalty.

"I have been incredibly interested in the studio fitness space for some time, and I believe that the group boxing and circuit training classes that Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offer are best in class. It is an unbelievable workout, and everyone that I have spoken to who has attended a class has had a positive experience. I am incredibly excited to now own the exclusive rights to build out 30+ studios throughout the Bay Area," said Greg Willsey, founder, Venice Brands. Willsey has experience purchasing and operating two regions of Planet Fitness gyms, which came with the rights to develop dozens more.

"We could not be more excited to be developing such a prime fitness market with Venice Brands," said James Williams, chief executive officer, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "Their deep experience and track record of success as a multi-unit fitness franchisee makes them an ideal operator to build out a top-tier market under the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness system. Greg and the Venice Brands team share our vision of building an engaged community of members, benefiting from training through the programs developed and created by Floyd during the course of his career. Group fitness is the fastest growing segment of the fitness industry, and our initial growth over our first 9 months of launching our national franchise program is a testament to Floyd's reach and brand power in sport and fitness. We are in the unique position of having a household name brand, but still wide-open territories. As we continue our rapid expansion, we are excited to team up with groups like Venice Brands to build our national franchise infrastructure with best-in-class operators."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studios will begin opening in and around San Francisco in the coming months. Visit www.VeniceBrands.com or www.Mayweather.fit for more information.

About Venice Brands

Based in Southern California, Venice Brands seeks to build category leaders in the consumer space, primarily food, beverage, health and wellness. An experienced team of leaders and functional experts who have spent years finding, investing in, and building successful consumer brands, Venice Brands helps its partner brands scale by providing very hands-on strategic, operating, and financial resources.

