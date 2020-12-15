Venice Brands Transforms the Wellness Shopping Experience by Introducing New, First-of-Its-Kind Online CBD Marketplace, Arrive Market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Market, a new online marketplace for high-quality, lab-tested cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce website to transform the wellness shopping experience for consumers. With the rise of CBD products for everything from stress to pain management to beauty, Arrive Market was established to serve as a one-stop-shop to help consumers navigate the CBD industry through a trusted resource, as well as offer transparent, educational information on CBD in an approachable way.

The current portfolio of brands offered by Arrive Market consist of Dogwood Botanicals, Juna, Nu Bloom Botanicals, Plant People, Rhythm, Sagely Naturals, The Good Patch, Vybes and Luna Volta. With these highly-vetted brands, which offer unique formats of CBD products from beverages to capsules to patches and even skincare, and functional applications ranging from calm to sleep to beauty and more, Arrive Market will serve as consumers' one-stop-shop for total wellness.

Following passage of the Farm Bill in 2018, the CBD market exploded. With an estimated 3,000+ companies currently occupying the space, the United States CBD market is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2025, according to Brightfield Group. From beverages, tinctures and oils to capsules, gummies, chocolates and topical creams, the volume of new CBD products launching is staggering. With a low barrier to entry, coupled with a lack of cohesive regulation or standardized testing, the result is a significant number of companies, from start-ups to established brands, flooding the space with inferior, or even fraudulent, products.

"The CBD market has radically expanded in the past few years with numerous companies now getting into the game, and the abundance of product options creates consumer confusion with many not knowing where to start or who to trust," said Greg Willsey, founder and owner of Venice Brands. "We launched this platform to provide consumers with honest, innovative brands that have been carefully curated and hand-selected by our team of CBD experts. We do the hard work – vetting products, verifying claims and doing the research – so that consumers don't have to. As a result, consumers shopping through our website are guaranteed high-quality, trustworthy products."

In addition to offering exceptional products, Arrive Market aims to demystify the CBD industry through its focus on excellent customer service, as well as its blog, The Daily Dose, in which Arrive's experts will answer frequently asked questions regarding CBD, share recipes, tips and tricks, and more. The company's mission is not solely to be an online retailer, but to be an honest resource for consumers and to add value to the growing industry through education.

"We know consumers have questions about what CBD is, what benefits it offers, what constitutes a high-quality product, if the product is safe, etc. Here at Arrive Market, we truly see the value in CBD and believe that when done right, it can be a gamechanger for health," said Emily Lee, Venice Brands' Director of Marketing who also leads marketing efforts for Arrive Market.

To learn more about Arrive Market and to shop the products, visit www.Arrive.Market, or follow the company on Instagram (@Arrive.Market) or Facebook (@ShopArrive) for updates.

About Arrive Market

About Venice Brands

Venice Brands builds category leaders in partnership with world class management teams, with a focus on health, wellness and sustainability. It is comprised of an experienced team of leaders and industry executives who have spent decades founding, investing in and scaling successful consumer brands. The firm engages in a combination of developing brands itself where it plays the role of the entrepreneur and owns the founder equity, investing growth capital into existing brands that meet its strict criteria, and purchasing controlling stakes in larger cash flow positive businesses. It then helps these brands grow by providing hands-on strategic, operating, and financial resources. The firm likes to say that it is industry specific but stage agnostic, as the team is equally comfortable starting a new brand from scratch and making a $50+ million acquisition, having done both in the past year. To learn more, visit www.VeniceBrands.com.

