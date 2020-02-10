Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years Of Caring For People In Need

VENICE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice Family Clinic launched its 50th Anniversary celebration today, kicking off a year of activities to recognize the nonprofit community health center's leadership in providing comprehensive and high-quality care to people in need, pioneering innovations that improve the lives of patients around the country and effectively advocating for equal access to care.

Venice Family Clinic opened its doors on Oct. 12, 1970 in borrowed offices with Drs. Philip Rossman, founder, and Mayer Davidson, co-founder, providing care to about a dozen patients that first day. The Clinic grew from this small Venice storefront operation into one of Los Angeles' leading community health centers with a network of 12 sites that annually serve nearly 28,000 low-income men, women and children.

"Venice Family Clinic is an extraordinary Los Angeles institution that has helped transform the lives of so many low-income people in our region," said Venice Family Clinic Board Chair John R. Geresi. "A health care innovator that provides access to comprehensive care to those who would otherwise go without, Venice Family Clinic also provides many other resources and services that are essential to its patients' well-being. Over the past five decades, it has become a powerful advocate and catalyst for creating healthier families and, by extension, healthier communities."

The Clinic has created a website at VeniceFamilyClinic.org/50years where it is sharing its history and will keep the public informed of news and events surrounding the 50th Anniversary celebration.

"For 50 years, our leaders, supporters, staff and volunteers have worked together to provide the best possible care to our patients. This is our year to celebrate all who have helped us reach this milestone," said Venice Family Clinic CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer. "Even as we reflect on the Clinic's remarkable history, we recognize that there is still much more to do and many more who need our services. The 50th Anniversary celebration is a time to remember and recommit to providing high-quality health care to families and individuals regardless of income, insurance or immigration status."

Venice Family Clinic continues to expand programs, advocacy and facilities to help the thousands of people in the areas it serves who are still in need of comprehensive health care. The Clinic also is broadening its innovative initiatives to address the many other factors that affect health and well-being, including food insecurity, homelessness and trauma. Among the initiatives planned for this year, Venice Family Clinic will be opening a food pharmacy to deliver healthy food and nutritional education to people in need and doubling the number of children and families served through its Children First Early Head Start program.

