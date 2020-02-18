Venice Family Clinic Honors 50 "Visionaries" For Inspiring And Guiding It Over The Past 50 Years

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Venice Family Clinic celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, the nonprofit community health center will be honoring 50 "Visionaries" who helped found and lead it, advocated for expanding health care access for people in need, inspired others by giving back to the community and advanced community health through their education, advocacy and innovations.

The Visionaries include national leaders -- like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who have helped shape the policies to increase access to health care.

They include partners who helped the Clinic launch new programs, like television producer, writer and director Chuck Lorre, who helped fund the Clinic's Robert Levine Family Health Center, and teachers and game-changers, like Earvin "Magic" Johnson and former First Lady Michelle Obama, whose advocacy improved health in the community the Clinic serves and in many other communities across the country.

The honorees also include many of the Clinic's partnering organizations, volunteers, donors, leaders and health care professionals, including the late Dr. Philip Rossman, founder, and Dr. Mayer Davidson, co-founder, who started Venice Family Clinic in borrowed dental offices on Oct. 12, 1970.

"On that first day, we had no idea that our after-hours clinic for people who couldn't get health care anywhere else would grow into a thriving community health center that served nearly 28,000 people in need last year," said Dr. Davidson. "I'm very pleased to be recognized. But I'm especially pleased Venice Family Clinic is honoring the many people who have contributed to this remarkable achievement of providing comprehensive care to the community for the past 50 years."

Venice Family Clinic has created a dedicated webpage at VeniceFamilyClinic.org/Visionaries that honors the many contributions of individuals, organizations and groups to the Clinic and the broader community.

"The Visionaries made Venice Family Clinic what it is today and inspire us every day to make it great," said Venice Family Clinic CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer, who is also one of the Visionaries. "Their leadership and advocacy propelled us to redefine health care to include a focus on the physical, behavioral and social factors that enable everyone to thrive. Their dedication continues to motivate us as we seek to expand our programs and facilities to ensure we can help all who need comprehensive care in the communities we serve."

To learn more about the Clinic's history and news and announcements surrounding the 50th Anniversary Celebration, please visit: VeniceFamilyClinic/50years.

About Venice Family Clinic

Venice Family Clinic is a leader in providing comprehensive, high-quality primary health care to people living in poverty. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the Clinic has grown from a small storefront operation into one of Los Angeles' leading community health centers, providing care to nearly 28,000 men, women and children annually through 12 sites in Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Inglewood and Culver City. The Clinic leads the way in providing comprehensive and integrated care by creating a one-stop health system that offers multiple services, often at the same locations and same time as primary care appointments. These services include dental care, substance use treatment, mental health services, vision screenings, child development classes, health education, prescription medications, domestic violence counseling, HIV/AIDS services, street medicine for people experiencing homelessness and health insurance enrollment services. For more information, visit VeniceFamilyClinic.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

