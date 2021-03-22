Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar Voted Best of Denver for Italian Restaurants

DENVER, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar, a local Italian restaurant in Downtown Denver, has been voted "Best of Denver" for its elite venetian cuisine combined with an exclusive wine list curated by Chef & Restauranteur Alessandro Carollo with his elite culinary and service teams.

Front Entrance to Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar Denver

Founded in 2002, Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar is not only a great Italian restaurant, but easily one of the best wine bars in Downtown Denver. Venice is also considered one of the best fine dining restaurants to take a date. This combination of quality food and excellence in service, led by Alessandro and his team, are what have created a Denver staple for authentic Italian.

In a conversation with Alessandro, he said, "It's such an honor every time we win an award or are placed onto a 'Best Of' list. It validates all the hard work that our team puts in everyday, to provide the best fine dining experience in downtown Denver for our customers. I couldn't imagine doing anything else. This is the American Dream."

After nearly 20 years in business, Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar has become one of Denver's most recognizable establishments, with its prime location at the corner of 17th and Wynkoop, across the street from Union Station, and one block up from 16th St. Mall in Downtown Denver, it offers a comfortable patio setting on both sides of its restaurant to enjoy outdoor dining. Whether coming and going from work in the Central Business District or touring Denver on vacation, Venice is a stop to make if you want to find some of the best Italian Food in Denver.

This isn't the first time that Venice has been awarded for its quality and ambiance. Alessandro and his team are one of the most awarded Italian restaurants in Denver. If you haven't stopped in before, come by and check out their happy hour, once again, one of the best in the city. The food and wine pairing capabilities are on par with Denver's other top options, which only gets better with the ambiance.

On any given night in Venice whether at one of the tables or at the wine bar, you get to see an assortment of professionals, socialites, and couples in love - both young and old. Mix that with soft lighting and a combination of modern and traditional Italian music results in one of the most desirable date settings in Downtown Denver.

When it's time to look for a restaurant to take that special date, if you want to find some of the best Italian food in the city, or you seek a great place for food and wine pairing, then Venice Ristorante & Wine Bar is one of the best options to go with. Call the restaurant today at 303-534-2222 or stop by 1700 Wynkoop St. Denver, CO 80202 to ask any questions or set a reservation. They open at 4pm daily, and close at 10pm.

