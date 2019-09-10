Veniero's Celebrates 125 Years

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veniero's Italian Pasticceria and Caffé, located at 342 East 11th Street, New York City, announced today their 125th anniversary party will be held on September 23, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm ET at Veniero's Pasticceria and Caffe. To celebrate Veniero's operating in the same East Village location since September 23,1894 and continuing to be a historic staple of New York City and the East Village for 125 years Veniero's is throwing a party with live music, social media contests, anniversary giveaways, free mini cannolis, discounted cakes, pastries as well as Veniero's famous Italian cheesecake, all while supplies last. The anniversary celebration will feature live music by the Creswell Club, an up-tempo jazz standards band, and the event will be hosted by Eddie Brill, the warm up comedian for the Late Show.

"I'm so proud and honored that our once little Italian bakery is part of the great city of New York for the last 125 years. Veniero's success lies with our exceptional history with the neighborhood which drives us to uphold our excellent reputation," said Robert Zerilli the President and Manager of Veniero's. "We're extremely thankful to our customers for making us one of the top cafés in New York City and to thank everyone we are throwing a big party with giveaways, bakery discount of 18.94%, live music and the comedy of Eddie Brill".

Veniero's is a family owned business run by the 4th generation descendants of Antonio Veniero, an Italian who immigrated to the United States in 1885 when he was 15 years old. Veniero's started as a candy shop where customers could also buy espresso and biscotti. Today, Veniero's serves over 150 desserts from traditional butter cookies, cannolis, red velvet cake, chocolate mousse cake and Veniero's signature traditional Italian cheesecake.

In addition to front and back cafes to enjoy Veniero's fine Italian specialties, Veniero's products can be ordered for take-out from a 40+ foot long counter, for delivery either by phone or walk-up, and are available to be shipped to anywhere in the continental US at www.venierospastry.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to learn more about our anniversary event!

Eddie Brill is a comedian, actor and long time East Village resident who was the warm up comedian for 17 years at the Late Show with David Letterman. Eddie has appeared on over 100 TV shows including 10 appearances on the Late Show and his own Comedy Central Special and Eddie appeared in films, including "30 Years to Life" with Tracy Morgan and has three new films for future release.

