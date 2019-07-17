Venkat Krishnamoorthy Appointed Chief Technology Officer at Hamilton Insurance Group

"Venkat joins Hamilton at a critical juncture in our growth as we seek to boost efficiency and bottom line performance while building a profitable global specialty insurance and reinsurance franchise," said Ms. Albo. "In addition to overseeing our groupwide IT team, he will ensure that our data and technology initiatives, resources, and investments support our mission of writing the future of risk. I'm delighted to have him join us."

Mr. Krishnamoorthy brings almost 30 years' experience in digital technology, software development and operations, product development, and engineering to his new position. He joins Hamilton from Coleman Research where he was Chief Technology Officer. During his four-year tenure, Mr. Krishnamoorthy led Coleman Research's digital transformation and new SAAS product development.

Prior to joining Coleman Research, Mr. Krishnamoorthy was VP, Digital Technology, at McGraw-Hill Higher Education. He has also worked at Interactive Data Corporation as Head of Software Development and Operations, Thomson Reuters as Head of Platform Development, and CIBC World Markets as Executive Director.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy holds a bachelor of science degree from Government College of Engineering in Salem, India, and a master of computer science degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group is the Bermuda-based holding company for insurance and reinsurance operations that underwrite property and casualty risks in Bermuda and at Lloyd's. The Company leverages analytics and research to create underwriting and investment value for its clients and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.hamiltongroup.com.

