VENN Announces Robust Distribution Line-Up Ahead Of August Launch

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VENN, the Video Game Entertainment and News Network, is revealing its distribution line-up, which includes many of the top digital and connected TV streaming platforms. Starting August 5th, VENN will power up its first-of-a-kind, live 24/7, free premium network across the world. VENN allows instant access to top tier shows designed by gamers, for gamers to anyone with access to the VENN.tv website, as well as over 30 million households across owned channels on some of the most easily accessible digital destinations.

Initial platform partners include:

Twitch ( WatchVENN )

) YouTube ( WatchVENN )

) Facebook Gaming ( WatchVENN )

) Twitter ( @watchvenn )

"We're proud to welcome VENN as the first gaming television network to broadcast 24/7 live on Twitter," said Rishi Chadha Head of Gaming Content Partnerships at Twitter. "Bringing round the clock gaming content to our audience for the first time needed the right partner, and VENN's celebration of diverse digital pop culture and personalities is a natural fit. Gamers on Twitter will now have the opportunity to watch, and engage with, live programming within the same feed, continuing the tradition of Twitter as the home of the gaming & pop culture conversation."

VENN will also be available directly from its own dedicated website at VENN.tv and then throughout August, the network will expand arriving on a variety of additional hardware and connected-TV platforms, including:

VIZIO SmartCast ®

Xumo

STIRR

Distro TV

"At VIZIO, we are dedicated to delivering the best content with superior picture quality for VIZIO SmartCast users to search, watch and discover," said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. "With VENN's 24/7 gaming television channel, all SmartCast users can access the latest gaming, pop culture, and esports content right from the VIZIO home screen. VIZIO's 2021 SmartCast TV product line, shipping now, boasts an all-new gaming engine which together with our distribution of VENN delivers gaming consumers a perfect solution."

In coming weeks, VENN will announce additional distribution partners across digital, linear, free ad-supported streaming TV services, and virtual MVPDs.

This first round of distribution news comes on the heels of VENN's roll-out of its highly anticipated slate of originals which includes series featuring fan favorites James "Dash" Patterson, Austin Show, Chrissy Costanza, The Sushi Dragon, Cash Nasty and Sasha Grey.

"VENN was designed to be always on and always accessible to its viewers," said David Eichenstein Vice President of Business Development at VENN. "This group of partners - which represent the present and future of streaming - are the perfect cross-section to help ensure that goal becomes a reality right from the start."

More programming, content and distribution deals will be unveiled over the coming months. For additional information, check out www.venn.tv.

About VENN

VENN is a live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences. Launching in 2020 and set to broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles and New York, VENN will be universally distributed across a broad range of media platforms, creating a frictionless "watch everywhere, instantly" viewing experience for the digital generations. VENN offers original programming produced in-house and in partnership with some of the biggest names and creators across the gaming, pop culture and lifestyle spaces.

