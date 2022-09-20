Venn by Two Sigma Teams up with Coin Metrics to Provide Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn, Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Coin Metrics, a leading institutional crypto financial intelligence provider, to provide platform users with digital asset returns data.

"The digital assets landscape is evolving rapidly. Investors are lacking the quality of data and workflows they need to assess participation in this asset class," said Marco Della Torre, CEO of Venn. "We believe that joining forces with Coin Metrics will allow us to offer a combination of trusted data and powerful portfolio insights that sets a new bar for digital asset analytics across the industry."

"As a leading multi-asset portfolio analytics and investment platform, Venn understands the critical need for institutional-quality crypto reference rate data that asset owners, managers, and advisers can truly trust," said Tim Rice, co-founder and CEO of Coin Metrics. "Coin Metrics' independent and transparent crypto asset prices will power Venn's factor models and scenario analysis as asset allocators add crypto to their portfolios and gain a better understanding of the relevant impact. We're proud to bolster Venn's investment platform as part of our joint efforts to support a new wave of institutional crypto investors."

Calculated in U.S. Dollars and Euros for over 475 assets, Coin Metrics' reference rate data will provide Venn users with reliable digital asset returns data that they can use to help create powerful, factor-based workflows. Coin Metrics' reference rates are derived from a multitude of high-quality constituent markets. The calculation methodology used to determine the rates is transparent to all participants on their website.

The integration of Coin Metrics data into the Venn platform is one element of a broader strategy to support allocators seeking to contextualize crypto in a multi-asset portfolio. In August, Venn announced a collaboration with Coinbase Institutional to help educate institutional investors on the digital asset space through a series of informational resources.

About Venn by Two Sigma

Venn is Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform used by asset owners, asset managers, and advisors. Venn applies Two Sigma's expertise in research, data science, and technology to modernize the analytics experience for institutional investors, helping them embrace a quantitative approach to multi-asset portfolio risk and investment decision making. The tools available in Venn help investors perform factor-based risk analysis to inform manager due diligence, investment evaluation, and portfolio construction.

Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP operates Venn – see here for important disclaimers and disclosures. Venn is for institutional investors only. Please see www.venn.twosigma.com for additional information.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company, combining rigorous inquiry, data analysis, and invention to solve the toughest challenges in investment management, insurance, securities, private equity, and venture capital. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 1600 creative minds, and has offices in New York, Houston, Portland, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more Information visit www.twosigma.com .

About Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. The company was founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains. Today, we expand on that original purpose to empower people and institutions to make informed crypto financial decisions. We aim to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto with the most trusted data and insights. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io .

