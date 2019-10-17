Venn Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Venn CEO Or Bokobza as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Or Bokobza as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Raised on a cooperative in Israel, Mr. Bokobza learned the importance of innovation, participation, and community at an early age and has dedicated his career to integrating these values into the real estate industry. In 2016, he pushed forward on a new model of 'urban neighboring' by co-founding Venn, which transforms developing urban areas into thriving communities by managing quality homes and shared spaces, supporting local businesses, and encouraging residents to create local events through a digital platform and app.

With his co-founders, David Sherez and Chen Avni, Mr. Bokobza led Venn's expansion into three top real estate markets (New York, Berlin, and Tel Aviv) while pioneering the company's innovative "double bottom line," which produces both financial and social return on investment (SROI). Venn has raised $40 million to date and publishes their social impact in semi-annual reports .

"Urban living needs more heart. People need more opportunities to meet their neighbors and participate in their neighborhood. We think technology can power not just a smart city but also a warmer community," said Mr. Bokobza, CEO and Co-founder of Venn. "We are honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our vision of combining real estate, social impact, and technology to create a more meaningful approach to urban neighboring."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Or Bokobza as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Or Bokobza

Or is CEO and Co-Founder of Venn. Raised in a cooperative community in Israel, Or made his first venture into neighborhood development in 2012, when he founded a real estate investment fund and raised significant capital for a communal living venture in Panama City. In 2014, he became a founding partner of Selina, a hospitality and wellness start-up with over 50 locations across Latin America and $350M in funding. In 2016, he joined forces with close friends who shared the dream of living and raising their families together in the city. Together they founded Venn, a new way of urban neighboring that encourages inclusivity, community engagement, human relationships, entrepreneurship, fair pricing, and creativity. Or lives in the first Venn neighborhood in Shapira, Tel Aviv and travels monthly to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood.

About Venn

Venn ( https://www.venn.city ) is an urban development startup creating a new way of 'neighboring' in cities. Going after a $1.2T global market opportunity with a solution tailored for young professionals, Venn offers a neighborhood network of homes, shared spaces, local business initiatives, and community engagement. The company's platform encourages urbanites to become active participants in the development of their community and enables developing neighborhoods to become as vibrant and desirable as the downtown core. Founded in 2016 by people raised in the Big City and in cooperative communities, Venn is a new movement of neighboring that impacts tens of thousands of people in three cities (New York, Berlin, and Tel Aviv). Venn recently announced their first $40M round from some of the world's leading investors including Sir Ronald Cohen, Pitango VC, Lord Alliance, Hamilton Lane, Gigi Levy and others.

