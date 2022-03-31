Venn Negotiation CEO Christine McKay Named Chair, Business Alliance Committee, City Club Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine McKay, founder and CEO of Venn Negotiation, a full-service negotiation strategy organization, was named Chair of the Business Alliance Committee for City Club Los Angeles. The committee is a dynamic group of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who thrive on shared ideas to grow business and build a stronger business community across LA.

"I am honored and excited to serve as Chair of this dynamic committee," says McKay. "Between the networking, connections, shared resources, and collective wisdom, the Business Alliance Committee is one of the greatest resources in my own business. My intention is to expand this value so that more LA-based business owners and executives can reap the rewards of membership and build stronger alliances throughout our community."

"I am excited for both the committee and City Club LA about the appointment of Christine McKay as Chair of the Business Alliance Committee," says Brent Stokes, Chairman, Executive Board of Governors, City Club Los Angeles. "I am absolutely certain Christine is going to do great things."

McKay's vision as Chair is to unite an even broader community among LA-based business owners and entrepreneurs who seek networking, education, and resources to grow their businesses. Part of Club Corp of America, City Club LA hosts a variety of events including a technology conference geared towards business owners and entrepreneurs, charity events, women-in-business events, and dozens more.

"City Club Los Angeles is excited to announce Ms. Christine McKay as our new Business Alliance Committee Chair!" says Alex Thapar, General Manager. "In a relatively short time, Ms. McKay has become one of our most-engaged members. We can't wait to see the positive impact her leadership will have with this prestigious group."

The committee meets at 6 pm the first Wednesday of each month. Each meeting includes small bites and wine. For information, visit the City Club LA website.

"Owning a business can be one of the most exciting and challenging endeavors one undertakes in life. Having an arsenal of resources to help you succeed is vital," says McKay.

About Christine McKay

Christine McKay is a global negotiation strategist, international speaker, author, and host of Why Not Ask?, a live podcast streamed at 5 pm PST to @VennNegotiation on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Twitch. Visit vennnegotiation.com.

SOURCE Venn Negotiation