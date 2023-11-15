Venom Computers Unveils BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom G9: Intelligent Performance Meets Sustainability

Flawlessly designed and engineered for the ultraportable laptop niche, Venom continues to redefine high performance eco-friendly tech

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major leap forward for high-performance computing, Venom Computers announced the launch of its newest model: the BlackBook Zero 14" Phantom G9. The Phantom G9 is the latest example of Venom's commitment to blending unmatched power with conscientious sustainability and is designed for Venom's exclusive users, who include discerning professionals and informed tech enthusiasts.

"The Zero 14 Phantom isn't just about leading-edge specs, though we're proud of those," said Jaan Turon, Director of Venom. "This new model also embodies our dedication to longevity and service in what we call the Venom Value Cycle: a sustainable ethos that benefits both customers and the environment."

Blackbook Zero 14 Phantom G9: Performance Beyond Boundaries

Boasting a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360p processor, the Zero 14 Phantom G9 achieves up to a 40% real-world speed increment over previous models.

Incorporates DDR5 RAM, surpassing previous generation's speed by 150% and increasing capacity by 60% for unrivaled multitasking.

Crafted from Aerospace-grade Magnesium Alloy, the 2.66-pound (1.21kg) Phantom G9 balances feather-light portability with enduring strength.

Sheathed in Imperial Graphite Black, the unibody chassis matches minimalist elegance and peak resilience.

Zero 14 Phantom G9: Beautiful, Powerful, Future Proof

The WXGA+ display with a 2800 X 1800 resolution, with a 2.4 times increase in pixel density, offers an unmatched visual feast, backed by an energy-efficient LTPS panel.

Flaunting Venom Vision Anti-Glare technology, the display delivers vibrant, precise colors with reduced power consumption.

Features a 99.9 Watt-hour battery (the largest permissible to fly) for extended usage and incorporates the Venom Stealth cooling system, making it 30% quieter.

Provides control over fan speed and system temperature, ensuring performance is tailored to comfort.

Windows 11 Pro with facial recognition via Windows Hello, the Phantom G9 prioritizes security and privacy.

Enhanced audio experience with SteelSeries Nahimic audio driver, along with a custom equalizer suite for tailored sound output.

Provides multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type C, USB A 3.2, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack: facilitating seamless integration into any workflow.

Zero 14 Phantom G9: Reliable and Sustainable

The Phantom G9's components, including the battery and SSD, are easily replaceable to promote longer product lifecycles.

A unique trade-in program showcases Venom's dedication to reducing e-waste, letting customers become future suppliers.

"Our vision of sustainability is not just about reducing e-waste but also nurturing a circular economy that rewards our customers," said James Elturan, Sales Manager at Venom. "We offer up to $500 for trade-ins within 30 days post-purchase, for up to 7 years. It's a way to encourage every BlackBook owner to become a partner in sustainability, contributing to a more circular economy. And whether you're shopping from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., or Germany, our single global site has you covered."

Go online to learn more about the new Blackbook Zero 14 Phantom G9, Intelligent Performance, and the Venom Value Cycle. And for the latest updates, products, and Venom news, follow them on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram.

About Venom Computers

Established in 2010, Venom specializes in creating the award-winning Venom BlackBook laptops: synonymous with superior technology, user-centric design, and eco-friendly innovation. Venom's elegant, functional, and reliable personal computers are developed locally and sought after globally. And with dedication to excellence and consistent advancement, Venom has quickly emerged as a leading customer-focused manufacturer. Learn more at: www.ShopVenom.com

