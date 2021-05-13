Venom F5 Global Public Debut Set for Amelia Island Concours

The first of 24 ultra-exclusive models will be on show to thousands of car fans and members of the media at the Amelia's Cars & Coffee on May 22 ahead of the main Concours event on May 23.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Sharing the Venom F5 with car enthusiasts at the Amelia Island Concours will be a special moment for the Hennessey family and all of our team. We've spent years designing, developing, refining, building and testing our special hypercar, so we're excited for customers and fans to see it in person for the first time."

The Venom F5 arrives in Amelia Island fresh from its production validation program. Having just completed its aerodynamic testing – where it hit 200 mph on 50 percent power – the hypercar will pause its development for the Concours, before returning to Texas for dynamic road and track testing.

Founded in 2013, The Amelia's Cars & Coffee at the Concours allows individuals with vintage, exotic, and collectible vehicles to gather on the same show field used to display vehicles entered in the following day's prestigious Concours d'Elegance.

Entry to the Cars & Coffee at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is free of charge enabling car enthusiasts from across the US access to some of the world's rarest, most prized automobiles. Further information about the event: ameliaconcours.org

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own supercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey ranging from Ford and Corvette to Porsche and Lamborghini in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

