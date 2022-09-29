Venom Fever Starts October 2nd and Is Guaranteeing 1,000 Seats to the $5 Million Venom PKO

SAN JOSE, Calif. and COSTA RICA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're heading into cold and flu season in many parts of the world, but one US-facing poker site is speeding up the process with their Venom Fever promotion running October 2nd to 30th.



Venom Fever is a series of satellites that are guaranteeing 1,000 seats ($2,650 value each) to the $5 Million Venom PKO. This is online poker's biggest progressive knockout tourney, and it has the first of its four Day 1's on Thursday, October 20th.

The Venom Fever

"Players love our Venom Fever satellites because it allows them to earn a $2,650 seat for a low amount, with buy-ins starting around $30," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "That's why we tell everyone that this is one fever you definitely want to catch!"

In the Venom PKO, each player begins the tourney with a bounty on their head. When a player knocks out another player, they receive 50% of the target's bounty. The other half goes on the hunter's head, so as the tourney runs deep, bounties keep getting bigger (reaching six figures).

Moneymaker also notes there are several other cheap ways to earn a Venom seat. Players can punch their $2,650 ticket for mere pennies through Skips and Venom Blitz Satellites, or for literally $0 via Steps and Freerolls.

For the full Venom Fever schedule, visit the Venom PKO promo page at AmericasCardroom.eu.

