Venom PKO Returns to Americas Cardroom Starting September 17th with $5 Million Guaranteed

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players looking for the ultimate 'fight on the felt' don't have to wait very long. Americas Cardroom returns the world's biggest Progressive Knockout tournament, the $5 Million GTD Venom PKO, starting Friday, September 17th.

The Venom PKO is back $5 Million Guaranteed from September 17th to 29th

"The Venom is our flagship tourney and the PKO version gives players the ability to play a different format with unique tactics. It also offers immediate gratification in the form of bounty money instantly in your account when you eliminate a player," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "The great thing about the Venom PKO is you can qualify for a seat in so many ways, including Satellites, Sit n Go's, Blitz Satellites and giveaways."



The $5 Million Venom PKO gets underway on Friday, September 17th with the first of four Day 1 options. All advancing players will battle it out on Monday, September 27th on Day 2, with Day 3 the next day. It all culminates with the final table on Wednesday, September 29th.

In the Venom PKO, each player begins the tourney with a bounty on their head. When a player takes down another player, they receive 50% of the target's bounty. The remaining half goes on the hunter's head, so as players run deeper, their bounties get increasingly larger (reaching over $118,000 at the most recent final table).

The first Venom PKO was in November 2020 and finished with a $6,777,500 prize pool. Player: pinguinachica finished first, securing $477,815, plus another $273,253 in bounty money. The second edition ended this past May and had an even-bigger $7,160,000 prize pool. Player: Rydo was the last man standing with $501,916 in regular prize money, plus $236,218 in bounties.

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into, but players can secure a spot for next to nothing via Skips and Venom Blitz Satellites, or literally nothing via Steps and Freerolls. There are also hundreds of seats available for pennies on the dollar through Venom Fever, which starts September 3rd.



