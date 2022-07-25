Venous Diseases Treatment Market is Estimated to Develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Report

Growing acceptance of robotic technologies and incorporation of advanced technologies in ablation devices to enhance safety of patients and procedure efficiency are anticipated to fuel the ablation devices segment in the global market.

Varicose vein instances are increasing, which is projected to trigger expansion of the global market for venous diseases treatment.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global venous diseases treatment market stood at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.The global market size for varicose vein treatment is likely to surpass value of US$ 11.3 Bn by 2031. The global market for venous diseases treatment is being driven by a growth in the elderly population, the advent of cutting-edge technologies for the condition's treatment, and specialties that necessitate more venous therapy.

The growing knowledge regarding venous disorders and associated therapies is also expected to work in favor of the varicose vein treatment devices market. Besides, varicose vein treatment market demand analysis note that a broader population now has access to therapy due to the increase of treatment facilities with private rehabilitation facilities. Increasing burden of vascular diseases, rising angioplasty operations, and the spike in demand for less invasive treatments. In order to diversify their income streams, manufacturers are likely to capitalize on additional possibilities by concentrating on technologically advanced equipment for treating venous diseases.

One of the most prevalent disorders, varicose veins is brought on by weakened vein walls and valves. The global venous diseases treatment market is expected to be driven by an increase in the occurrence of varicose veins. Approximately 23% of individuals in the US have varicose veins, as per a study of Journal of the American Heart Association.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing demand for laser ablation procedures is estimated to propel the global market. Long hospital stays are not necessary for laser ablation treatment. Additionally, the healing procedure is not uncomfortable. The emergence of highly advanced technology and improvements in research efforts by major market players have led to a rise in the use of lasers in the treatment of varicose veins. Spider veins and smaller varicose are being sealed by doctors utilizing laser ablation technology.

The market is also being driven by technological improvements in vascular stents, expansion of geriatric populace, and need for less invasive treatments. In order to provide the highest quality of service for treating venous disorders, businesses are broadening their product portfolios.

By 2031, it is anticipated that surgeries category will hold 57% market share for varicose vein treatment, based on treatment type. The need for innovative therapies is being driven by an increase in the occurrence of varicose veins brought on by blood clots, phlebitis, obesity, and congenital anomalies in veins. As a result, key players in the varicose vein treatment are providing advanced products, which is estimated to drive the global market.

Global Venous Diseases Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

With a market share of about 24% in 2021, the varicose veins category led all disease types in the global market. Varicose vein warning signs and the value of a timely intervention have been more widely recognized due to increasing occurrence of reticular varicose vein, small and bigger saphenous vein varicose veins, and varicose veins in genital area.

By 2031, the hospitals category is expected to hold a 43 % share of the global market based on end-user. Venous diseases are treated in a number of hospitals. The hospitals category is being driven by an increasing number of hospitals, as well as relatively enhanced performance and acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries (MISs) in such settings.

Global Venous Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Biolitec AG Untere Viaduktgasse

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Alma Lasers

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Venous Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment Type

Surgeries

Angioplasty or Stenting

Vein Ligation and stripping

Vena Cava Filter

Ambulatory Phlebectomy

Others

Therapies

Sclerotherapy

Radiofrequency Ablation Therapy

Laser Treatment

Disease Type

Deep-vein Thrombophlebitis

Varicose Veins

Superficial Thrombophlebitis

Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Venous Ulcers

Others

Product Type

Ablation Devices

Venous Stents

Venous Closure Products

Sclerotherapy Injection

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

SOURCE Transparency Market Research