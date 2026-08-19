Vensure Employer Solutions Acquires TecsPal, Adding IT Asset Management to its Global Workforce Solutions

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of TecsPal, a company specializing in global IT procurement, deployment, and lifecycle management for distributed workforces.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, TecsPal was founded to help organizations equip and support employees anywhere in the world. The company manages the complete lifecycle of workplace technology, from sourcing and deployment to support, recovery, and buyback. Currently operating in more than 160 countries, TecsPal enables companies to deliver laptops, hardware, and other essential equipment to employees globally, helping distributed teams stay productive from day one.

"This acquisition strengthens our vision of delivering a truly comprehensive workforce solution to organizations around the world," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Employers need more than HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance support. They need the infrastructure to build, manage, and equip a workforce across both domestic and international markets. By adding TecsPal's capabilities to our ecosystem, we are extending the value we provide across our portfolio and helping organizations support employees wherever they work."

The acquisition strengthens Vensure's portfolio of employer services and builds on the company's continued investment in global workforce infrastructure. Through its global employment, payroll, contractor management, and workforce administration capabilities, Vensure helps organizations hire, pay, and manage talent in more than 175 countries. These offerings have earned industry recognition, including HR.com's Best Global HR Expansion Award and multiple Stevie® Awards for international business achievement. With the addition of TecsPal, Vensure expands that foundation to support the technology needs of employees through a more connected global workforce ecosystem.

"We weren't looking for just any partner — we were looking for the right one. Vensure gives us the scale, the global reach and the shared ambition to serve distributed teams far beyond what we could ever do alone." said Juan Pablo Bordaberry, CEO and co-founder of TecsPal.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, professional employer organization (PEO) services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About TecsPal

TecsPal is a Latin American company specializing in global IT asset management for distributed and remote teams. Through its own platform, it handles hardware procurement, onboarding, support, storage and retrieval across more than 160 countries, serving 500+ client companies and completing more than 20,000 onboardings, with an average global delivery time of 3.5 days. ISO 27001 certified. Founded in Montevideo, Uruguay, and expanded globally on a fully bootstrapped model, TecsPal today has teams across Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, the Philippines and the United States. Learn more at tecspal.com.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions