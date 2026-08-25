VensureHR Expands Global Offering with New HR Advisory and IT Asset Management Solutions

New capabilities strengthen organizations' ability to hire, manage, support, and equip international teams through one connected global workforce ecosystem

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VensureHR, a core division of Vensure Employer Solutions and a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced the expansion of its global offering with the introduction of international HR consulting services and global workforce technology solutions, further strengthening its ability to help organizations build, manage, and support international teams.

Since launching in July 2025, VensureHR's global offering has helped organizations expand internationally through Employer of Record (EOR), global payroll, compliance, contractor management, and workforce administration solutions. The new capabilities build on that foundation by providing strategic HR guidance for international expansion alongside IT procurement, deployment, and lifecycle management services that help equip distributed workforces around the world.

"Organizations expanding internationally face challenges that go well beyond hiring and payroll," said Alex Campos, Chief Executive Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions. "They need trusted guidance on workforce strategy, compliance, and operational planning, while also ensuring employees have the tools and technology required to succeed. These new capabilities strengthen our ability to support clients through every stage of building and managing a global workforce."

The new international HR consulting services provides organizations with access to experienced global HR professionals who deliver guidance on international workforce planning, worker classification, market-entry strategies, compensation benchmarking, employment laws and compliance frameworks, HR governance, policy development, and operational optimization. Structured across three service levels, Navigate, Expand, and Operate, the offering is designed to support businesses ranging from first-time international employers to organizations managing established global teams.

Complementing these advisory services, VensureHR now offers organizations access to global workforce technology solutions that simplify the procurement, deployment, management, recovery, and lifecycle administration of employee devices. The service enables businesses to provide laptops and other essential equipment to employees and contractors across the globe, helping organizations support distributed teams through a seamless technology experience from onboarding through offboarding.

"Organizations frequently ask us for guidance before entering new markets, evaluating workforce structures across multiple countries, or strengthening their global HR infrastructure," said Anthony Falzone, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at VensureHR. "At the same time, they're looking for reliable ways to support employees with the technology they need to be productive and engaged. By bringing these capabilities together, we're helping clients build scalable, compliant, and well-supported international operations."

The expansion builds on VensureHR's continued global momentum. Today, the platform supports operations across more than 175 countries through a technology-enabled model backed by local expertise. Its growth and innovation have earned industry recognition, including HR.com's Best Global HR Expansion Award and two 2026 American Business Awards® Stevie® Awards for Achievement in International Expansion and Achievement in Global Collaboration.

For more information on Vensure's global offerings, visit vensure.com/global.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and services sector, delivering workforce solutions to businesses of all sizes. Through one connected technology ecosystem, VensureHR supports every stage of business growth and the employee lifecycle, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce complexity, and accelerate growth. Its solutions span payroll, benefits, HR administration, compliance, risk management, HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Enhanced by AI-driven tools and data insights, Vensure enables smarter workforce decisions and scalable growth. Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 185 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE VensureHR