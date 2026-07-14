VensureHR President and Chief Financial Officer Kara Childress Named 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VensureHR, a core division of Vensure Employer Solutions and a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced Kara Childress, President and Chief Financial Officer of VensureHR, has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Oasis Amenities.

The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region's most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies, but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with nearly half exceeding $60 million in annual revenue.

"The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

Kara was recognized for her leadership in helping scale VensureHR into the largest privately held Professional Employer Organization (PEO). After serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2016 through 2019, she was appointed Chief Financial Officer in December 2019 and named President in January 2024. In her current role, Kara oversees the strategic and financial direction of the organization, aligning global operations, technology investment, acquisition strategy, and service delivery under a unified enterprise vision.

As President and CFO, Kara helps lead an organization that supports more than 161,000 businesses, 4.2 million worksite employees, and more than $153 billion in annual payroll worldwide. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing Vensure's disciplined growth strategy, including the completion of more than 108 acquisitions, continued investment in owned technology, and the expansion of Vensure's global offering, which enables compliant hiring across 175+ countries.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible teams across Vensure who are building the future of workforce management every day," said Kara Childress, President and Chief Financial Officer of VensureHR. "Our growth has always been guided by discipline, trust, and a commitment to helping businesses navigate complexity with confidence. I am honored to be recognized among this year's Titan 100 leaders and proud of the impact Vensure continues to make for businesses and workers across the country and around the world."

Kara will be honored at the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Christopher Souza, President & CEO at Oasis Amenities, shared the following message in recognition of this year's honorees:

"We are excited to honor the inaugural class of Titans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. We consider this one of the best markets in the US with some of the best talent to back it up."

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and services sector, delivering workforce solutions to businesses of all sizes. Through one connected technology ecosystem, VensureHR supports every stage of business growth and the employee lifecycle, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce complexity, and accelerate growth. Its solutions span payroll, benefits, HR administration, compliance, risk management, HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Enhanced by AI-driven tools and data insights, Vensure enables smarter workforce decisions and scalable growth. Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE VensureHR