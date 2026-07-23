VensureHR Named to Selling Power Magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 List

Recognition marks VensureHR's second consecutive year earning a place on Selling Power's prestigious annual ranking of top sales organizations.

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VensureHR, a core division of Vensure Employer Solutions and a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced it has been named to Selling Power magazine's 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2026 list. This marks the second consecutive year VensureHR has earned the distinction, highlighting the company's continued investment in cultivating a high-performing sales organization through a collaborative culture, ongoing professional development, innovative technology, and a client-first approach focused on helping businesses succeed.

Selling Power's annual list highlights organizations that invest in the success of their sales teams through competitive compensation, robust training, sales enablement resources, workplace culture, and the strategic use of AI and technology to help sales professionals perform at their best.

"Earning this recognition for a second consecutive year is a testament to the culture we've intentionally built at VensureHR – one centered on collaboration, continuous growth, and a shared commitment to helping business leaders succeed," said Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer of VensureHR. "Our sales organization is guided by the belief that the best ideas win and that success comes from working as one team with a common purpose. By investing in our people, equipping them with innovative technology, and fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, we're empowering our teams to deliver meaningful results for clients while building lasting partnerships."

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner weighed in on this year's list: "In the tumultuous business environment of 2025, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights. These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales."

Selling Power's research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

VensureHR's award-winning sales culture is built on the principles of continuous evolution, shared accountability, and collaboration. Guided by a "best ideas win" philosophy and a "one team, one dream" mindset, the organization empowers sales professionals to focus on helping clients simplify operations, reduce risk, and improve employee engagement. The company's unique approach combines comprehensive training and enablement with a compensation structure designed to reward success while encouraging long-term client relationships.

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026 here.

About VensureHR:

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and services sector, delivering workforce solutions to businesses of all sizes. Through one connected technology ecosystem, VensureHR supports every stage of business growth and the employee lifecycle, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce complexity, and accelerate growth. Its solutions span payroll, benefits, HR administration, compliance, risk management, HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Enhanced by AI-driven tools and data insights, Vensure enables smarter workforce decisions and scalable growth. Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About Selling Power:

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 3.0® AI Powered Masterclass program, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VensureHR