Ventana Announces 2025 Shipments of Veyron V2 Platform with Broad Market Adoption

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc., a leader in high-performance RISC-V platforms, today announced that Veyron V2, its flagship accelerated compute platform, will begin shipping in 2025 to address the growing demands of data centers for AI and domain-specific computing. With commitments from leading hyperscalers and HPC customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Ventana's Veyron V2 platform is gaining traction as the industry's most powerful scalable RISC-V compute platform.

Veyron V2: A Scalable Platform to Accelerate AI and More

The Veyron V2 platform builds on Ventana's RISC-V leadership by offering accelerated compute capabilities that empower customers to innovate and accelerate AI and domain-specific applications. With the flexibility to integrate accelerators and third-party IP, Veyron V2 helps organizations achieve unmatched performance and energy efficiency across applications, including data center, automotive, client and intelligent edge.

"Our Veyron V2 platform isn't just a high-performance CPU—it's a foundation for scalable, accelerated compute solutions that enable AI and other next-generation workloads," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana.

Platform Features of Veyron V2: Driving Innovation and Scalability

Performance Leadership Across Architectures:

Veyron V2 delivers the highest-performance RISC-V CPU, designed to compete head-to-head with the latest x86 and Arm processors, giving customers an open and flexible alternative for high-performance workloads.

Full support for the RVA23 profile enables cutting-edge hypervisor capabilities to optimize workload management in virtualized environments.

Equipped with a high-performance vector unit and integrated matrix math acceleration, Veyron V2 is built to excel in AI workloads and other compute-intensive applications.

Customers can integrate domain-specific acceleration such as AI into the Veyron platform, enabling tailored solutions for data center, automotive, client and intelligent edge applications.

Leveraging Ventana's UCIe-based chiplet architecture, Veyron V2 enables up to 75% cost savings and accelerates time-to-market by up to two years for solutions integrating domain specific acceleration.

Built on the RISE ecosystem initiative, Veyron V2 platform ensures easy integration of third-party solutions and accelerators, providing unmatched flexibility without vendor lock-in.

About Ventana Micro Systems

Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a member of the RISC-V International Board of Directors and its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

