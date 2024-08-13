Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge Accepted into Membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge has been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world's largest independent hotel brand that represents more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries – as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Representing premier global properties that offer engaging stays and memorable moments, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection is diverse, authentic, intelligent, and approachable, presenting responsive service and local dining that articulate culture and style.

"We are thrilled to join the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Collection of luxury properties," said Kimberly Wood, CEO and General Manager of Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge." This affiliation underscores our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality and memorable guest experiences." Nestled in the stunning Santa Catalina foothills and surrounded by two legendary Tom Fazio-designed golf courses, the boutique Lodge features 50 private, spacious suites offering a tranquil southern Arizona retreat. As the property celebrates its 40th Anniversary in 2024, it continues to welcome travelers from around the world to discover its unique blend of sophistication and warm, personal service."

All guests of Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other special benefits upon eligible stays at nearly 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support. Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their needs and life and style preferences for each occasion.

For reservations and more information about Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge, visit VentanaCanyonClub.com. For more information about Preferred Hotels & Resorts, visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

