VENTANA DESIGN TO EXHIBIT WITH HDMI AT CES 2024

News provided by

Ventana

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Ventana will be on public display at CES 2024. In partnership with HDMI, the Ventana team will be displaying a gorgeous 16x8 display at the booth showcasing the products incredible capabilities.

Ventana is built on Megapixel's Mosaic Power+Data Mesh Platform, bringing years of research and development to its 2023 debut as an ultra-high-performance video tile like no other. At just 15 mm thin, Ventana seamlessly melts away into its surrounding architecture while maintaining easy servicing and content display. The tile, combined with the Mosaic platform, gives architects and designers the flexibility to deploy in-home graphics in an ultra-configurable way.

Currently offered in Liquid Black, this glossy finish provides a familiar OLED TV experience. Developed for architecturally minded installations, the proprietary Liquid Black treatment, when off, conveys a window of glass rather than a plastic-y surface like existing LED offerings. In low power mode, the tiles can emulate any material — marble, concrete, wood, hand-painted silk wallpaper — you name it. Animate the wallpaper if you wish. Power the tiles up further for a takeover to set any desired mood or an immersive theatrical experience. With picture-in-picture support, display multiple content streams simultaneously if desired.

See Ventana in action at the HDMI booth (16829) at CES 2024.

For sales & marketing appointments, contact [email protected]

About Ventana
Ventana's extraordinary design is brought to you by Megapixel, the unrivaled authority in video processing and cutting-edge professional visual technology.

An innovative technology partner with over 200 patents, the company is best known for delivering fast-tracked, customized, state-of-the-art LED displays and processing to leading entertainment, film, TV, and architectural applications.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ventana-design/ 

Contact Ventana at [email protected], +1 818 884 5488

SOURCE Ventana

