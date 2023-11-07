Ventana Introduces Veyron V2 -- World's Highest Performance Data Center-Class RISC-V Processor and Platform

A Fully Featured Standards-Based Modular, Scalable Platform With Customer Innovation Capabilities

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. today announced the second generation of its Veyron family of RISC-V processors. The new Veyron V2 is the highest performance RISC-V processor available today and is offered in the form of chiplets and IP.

Ventana Founder and CEO Balaji Baktha will share the details of Veyron V2 today during his keynote speech at the RISC-V Summit North America 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Veyron V2 — World’s highest performance data center-class RISC-V processor and platform

"Veyron V2 represents a leap forward in our quest to lead the industry in high-performance RISC-V CPUs that are ready for rapid customer adoption," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. "It substantiates our commitment to customer innovation, workload acceleration, and overall optimization to achieve best in class performance per Watt per dollar. V2 enhancements unleash innovation across data center, automotive, 5G, AI, and client applications."

Key V2 enhancements include:

Significant Increase in Performance and Efficiency

Veyron V2 showcases up to 40% improvement in performance. This gain has been made possible through significant microarchitecture enhancements, superior high performance processor fabric architecture, enhanced cache hierarchy, and the addition of a high performance vector processor.

Ecosystem: The Rise of RISE

Improved ecosystem support with the RISE ecosystem initiative enables V2 to quickly deploy open, scalable, and versatile solutions.

Lower Development Costs and Time to Market

The Veyron V2 chiplet features industry leading UCIe chiplet interconnect. Just like its predecessor, Veyron V2's chiplet-based solutions provide advantages in unit economics, accelerating time to market by up to two years and reducing development costs by up to 75%. Chiplet based solutions also provide better unit economics by right sizing compute, IO, and memory. Composable architectures leveraging chiplets allow companies to focus on their innovation and differentiation to achieve workload optimization.

Domain Specific Acceleration

Ventana's Domain Specific Accelerator technology, tightly coupled with the Veyron V2 processor pipeline, is designed to enhance workload efficiency across the entire data center infrastructure while enabling customer innovation and differentiation.

"In the dynamically shifting landscape of the tech industry, one truth remains constant: performance per watt per socket per dollar drives innovation across the industry," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Ultimately, that equation needs to make its way to the rack. Ventana's latest V2 offering announcement not only aligns with this principle but could set a new benchmark for high-performance computing."

Ventana provides a Software Development Kit (SDK) which includes a comprehensive set of software building blocks already proven on Ventana's RISC-V platform.

Veyron V2 Features

Fifteen wide, aggressive out-of-order pipeline

3.6GHz

4nm process technology

32 cores per cluster

High core count multi-cluster scalability up to 192 cores

128MB of shared L3 cache per cluster

512b vector unit

vector unit Ventana AI matrix extensions

Provided with server-class IOMMU and Advanced Interrupt Architecture (AIA) system IP

Advanced side channel attack mitigations

Comprehensive RAS features

Top-down performance tuning methodology

SDK released with necessary software already ported to Veyron

Veyron V2 Development Platform available

Ventana will be highlighting its products at its booth in the RISC-V Summit main exhibit hall. Additionally, a detailed technical presentation of Veyron V2 will be offered by Greg Favor, co-founder, CTO and Chief Architect at Ventana.

About Ventana Micro Systems

Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a member of the RISC-V International Board of Directors and its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

831.888.9011

[email protected]

SOURCE Ventana Micro