Ventana Introduces Veyron V2 -- World's Highest Performance Data Center-Class RISC-V Processor and Platform

News provided by

Ventana Micro

07 Nov, 2023, 14:35 ET

A Fully Featured Standards-Based Modular, Scalable Platform With Customer Innovation Capabilities

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. today announced the second generation of its Veyron family of RISC-V processors. The new Veyron V2 is the highest performance RISC-V processor available today and is offered in the form of chiplets and IP.

Ventana Founder and CEO Balaji Baktha will share the details of Veyron V2 today during his keynote speech at the RISC-V Summit North America 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Continue Reading
Veyron V2 — World’s highest performance data center-class RISC-V processor and platform
Veyron V2 — World’s highest performance data center-class RISC-V processor and platform

"Veyron V2 represents a leap forward in our quest to lead the industry in high-performance RISC-V CPUs that are ready for rapid customer adoption," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. "It substantiates our commitment to customer innovation, workload acceleration, and overall optimization to achieve best in class performance per Watt per dollar. V2 enhancements unleash innovation across data center, automotive, 5G, AI, and client applications."

Key V2 enhancements include:

Significant Increase in Performance and Efficiency
Veyron V2 showcases up to 40% improvement in performance. This gain has been made possible through significant microarchitecture enhancements, superior high performance processor fabric architecture, enhanced cache hierarchy, and the addition of a high performance vector processor.

Ecosystem: The Rise of RISE
Improved ecosystem support with the RISE ecosystem initiative enables V2 to quickly deploy open, scalable, and versatile solutions.

Lower Development Costs and Time to Market
The Veyron V2 chiplet features industry leading UCIe chiplet interconnect. Just like its predecessor, Veyron V2's chiplet-based solutions provide advantages in unit economics, accelerating time to market by up to two years and reducing development costs by up to 75%. Chiplet based solutions also provide better unit economics by right sizing compute, IO, and memory. Composable architectures leveraging chiplets allow companies to focus on their innovation and differentiation to achieve workload optimization.

Domain Specific Acceleration
Ventana's Domain Specific Accelerator technology, tightly coupled with the Veyron V2 processor pipeline, is designed to enhance workload efficiency across the entire data center infrastructure while enabling customer innovation and differentiation.

"In the dynamically shifting landscape of the tech industry, one truth remains constant: performance per watt per socket per dollar drives innovation across the industry," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Ultimately, that equation needs to make its way to the rack. Ventana's latest V2 offering announcement not only aligns with this principle but could set a new benchmark for high-performance computing."

Ventana provides a Software Development Kit (SDK) which includes a comprehensive set of software building blocks already proven on Ventana's RISC-V platform.

Veyron V2 Features

  • Fifteen wide, aggressive out-of-order pipeline
  • 3.6GHz
  • 4nm process technology
  • 32 cores per cluster
  • High core count multi-cluster scalability up to 192 cores
  • 128MB of shared L3 cache per cluster
  • 512b vector unit
  • Ventana AI matrix extensions
  • Provided with server-class IOMMU and Advanced Interrupt Architecture (AIA) system IP
  • Advanced side channel attack mitigations
  • Comprehensive RAS features
  • Top-down performance tuning methodology
  • SDK released with necessary software already ported to Veyron
  • Veyron V2 Development Platform available

Ventana will be highlighting its products at its booth in the RISC-V Summit main exhibit hall. Additionally, a detailed technical presentation of Veyron V2 will be offered by Greg Favor, co-founder, CTO and Chief Architect at Ventana.

About Ventana Micro Systems
Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a member of the RISC-V International Board of Directors and its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:
Gary Bird
FortyThree, Inc.
831.888.9011
[email protected]

SOURCE Ventana Micro

Also from this source

Ventana and Imagination Partner to Deliver World's Highest Performance RISC-V CPU & GPU Solutions

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. and Imagination Technologies today announced a partnership to deliver best-in-class RISC-V SoCs solutions that give...

Ventana to Deliver Keynote at RISC-V Summit Europe

Ventana Micro Systems Inc., provider of the highest performance RISC-V processors, today announced its Founder and CEO Balaji Baktha is providing the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.