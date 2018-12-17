Ventana Research names Infor Birst a TCO/ROI Leader in its 2018 Analytics and Business Intelligence Value Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced that Ventana Research, a leading business technology research and advisory services firm, has named Infor Birst a leader in TCO/ROI, Reliability, and Adaptability in its 2018 Analytics and Business Intelligence Value Index, published Dec. 17.

The Ventana Research assessment of Infor was based on its evaluation of the Birst Enterprise networked analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform (Birst Summer '18 Release, which became generally available on July 28).

For additional insight on Ventana's 2018 Value Index, click here.

Brad Peters, SVP and General Manager of Birst, an Infor company, said, "We believe our strong showing in the Ventana Research Value Index reflects the Birst platform's unique and proven ability to deliver value remarkably faster than traditional solutions and with the lowest total cost of ownership. Our smart, patented automation technology and multi-tenant cloud architecture enable organizations to create, deploy and maintain mission-critical, enterprise-scale analytic solutions with fewer resources and in a fraction of the time it would take in any other product."

According to the Ventana Research Value Index report, "The strength of Birst's Enterprise product is its breadth."

"The Birst Enterprise architecture supports cloud or on-premises deployments, and the data model is designed to access data from a variety of sources in a networked or virtualized approach," the report stated. "Its flexible deployment options and integration with business processes and applications allow organizations to incorporate analytics into varied line of business activities."

The Ventana Value Index reported noted that, "Birst Enterprise is designed to be easily integrated into the existing infrastructure, applications and processes."

The Ventana Research Value Index for Analytics and Business Intelligence is based on a comprehensive examination of 15 vendors' products in seven evaluation categories, five that evaluate the products' ability to support the breadth and depth of business needs around analytics (Usability, Manageability, Reliability, Capability and Adaptability) and two that address vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment (Vendor Validation and Total Cost of Ownership and Return on Investment, TCO/ROI). The 2018 Value Index for Analytics and Business Intelligence identifies the companies that deliver the highest value based on an overall weighted evaluation.

Birst is a cloud BI and analytics platform that helps organizations understand and optimize complex business processes in less time than traditional solutions. Built with patented automation and machine learning technologies, Birst's "networked BI" approach connects teams and applications across the enterprise via a trusted network of analytics, delivering insights that help companies make smarter decisions by delivering a comprehensive view of their business. This unique approach has helped leading global companies improve profitability, reduce costs, increase revenues, and transform the way they do business, often in 90 days or less.

About Birst, an Infor Company

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor develops business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies globally. With 16,500 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

