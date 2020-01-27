Ventana Research Ranks ADP Number One Leader in 2020 Value Index on Payroll Software

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been ranked first Leader Overall in Ventana Research's 2020 Value Index on Payroll Software. Covering both product and customer assurance categories, the Index highlights ADP's robust set of capabilities and payroll coverage as well as its advanced analytics for benchmarking and machine learning. Additionally, ADP was ranked a Leader in the Product, Usability, Manageability, Reliability, and Capability categories.

The Ventana Value Index for Payroll Software is both an analytical and graphic representation of vendor offerings based on an evaluation of how well vendors meet buyer requirements for software that enables and supports the payroll function. The index evaluates the software in seven key categories that align to either Product or Customer Assurance. Five categories align to Product, including Usability, Manageability, Reliability, Capability, and Adaptability. Two categories align to Customer Assurance, including Vendor Validation and Total Cost of Ownership & Return on Investment.

"ADP has been a longtime leader in the payroll software and services market, and its ranking in our just published Payroll Software Value Index research largely justifies its reputation," said Steve Goldberg, VP and research director at Ventana Research. "ADP was ranked overall Value Index leader and a leader across our aggregated Product categories due to its modern payroll capabilities and areas of differentiation, as well as its robust technology platform attributes. ADP DataCloud also allows organizations to leverage best-in-class benchmarking and related analytics, which also factored into ADP's position as overall Value Index leader for Payroll Software."

"We are honored to be named the top overall Leader by Ventana Research in the 2020 Value Index on Payroll Software," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology for ADP. "From the demand for flexible pay to the gig economy and evolving compliance requirements, the needs of the workforce are changing, and businesses must adapt. We are continuously innovating to provide clients with integrated solutions and valuable analytics that can help them successfully navigate the future of work and achieve their full potential."

Among ADP's strengths, Ventana Research noted ADP's significant industry expertise and payroll coverage across 140 countries, highlighting its acquisition of Celergo last year. The evaluation additionally noted ADP's modern capabilities, including its DataCloud analytics platform, which can be leveraged to benchmark salaries and identify any equity gaps, as well as WorkMarket, an ADP company, which provides a freelance workforce management solution.

To access Ventana Research's 2020 Value Index for Payroll Software covering ADP's payroll solutions, please visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, LLC

Related Links

http://www.adp.com

