Ventanex Named in 2018 HousingWire TECH100 List

THE COLONY, Texas, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time upon submission, HousingWire has recognized Ventanex, a provider in smart transaction technology, as one of the leading technology companies serving the mortgage industry. The HW TECH100 list honors the housing industry's 100 most innovative technology companies, capturing the full spectrum of today's U.S. housing market, including origination, servicing, secondary markets, compliance, and real estate sales.

"These companies provide innovative solutions and are moving the housing finance industry forward as technology rapidly changes how the landscape operate," said HousingWire Online Editor Caroline Basile. "The number of fintech companies servicing the mortgage industry has exploded over the last several year--making the choice of just 100 companies this year very difficult," said HousingWire Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler. "Companies in the 2018 Tech100 represent the leading edge of solutions and services that will propel mortgage companies toward success."

According to HousingWire, Ventanex was selected for its proprietary LIFT platform built to accommodate the unique needs of mortgage servicers. LIFT streamlines and integrates payments and messaging management for mortgage servicers. LIFT enables servicers to create a better borrower experience while increasing the efficiency of the servicing operation. LIFT is a 100% cloud-based solution that integrates with all major loan servicing platforms.

Servicers using LIFT can manage and track the entire lifecycle of a payment or message, with data security, built-in regulatory compliance, and reporting capabilities. The platform uses AI-based business rules that make decisions in real-time to determine how to process and apply a payment, which allows more borrowers to pay through self-service channels.

"Ventanex continues to build innovative solutions for lenders and servicers, and HousingWire's inclusion of Ventanex for the first time recognizes the value we provide to the servicing community," said Chris Sanders, CEO of Ventanex. "We're committed to delivering tools that automate manual processes, decrease friction for borrowers, and make our clients more profitable."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the nation's most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International. Learn more at housingwire.com.

About Ventanex

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in The Colony, Texas, Ventanex is a transaction technology innovator that helps companies serve customers better and be more profitable through integrated, intelligent management of inbound payments, outbound payments and consumer messaging. Ventanex LIFT--our proprietary, cloud-based transaction management platform-is powerful, flexible and totally customizable. LIFT gives end user convenient interaction options and processes payments in the most efficient, cost-effective ways. A single convenient portal gives clients real-time visibility into the entire lifecycle of a payment or message—with ironclad data security, built-in regulatory compliance and comprehensive tracking and analytics. Learn more at ventanex.com.

