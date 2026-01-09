Ventaris Surgical, Inc. Announces $30M Series A to Advance a Next-Generation System for Complete Kidney Stone Treatment

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventaris Surgical, Inc., a San Carlos, CA-based medical device company developing a next-generation system for kidney stone treatment, announced today the completion of a $30 million Series A financing.

The financing was led by Longitude Capital, with additional participation from new investor Vensana Capital and existing investors Atypical Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, and Boutique Venture Partners. As part of this financing, Varun Gupta of Longitude Capital and Justin Klein of Vensana Capital will join the Ventaris Board of Directors, alongside independent board member Amir Abolfathi.

Ventaris Surgical is developing a ureteroscopic system designed to help surgeons achieve more complete stone clearance during kidney stone procedures. Kidney stone surgery is among the most common urologic interventions, yet procedural success is influenced by a complex set of variables including anatomy, stone burden, workflow constraints, and surgeon fatigue. This makes consistent, complete stone clearance difficult to achieve with today's tools.

"Ventaris' technology has the potential to both improve outcomes and reduce the burden on surgeons. Their approach resolves several critical unmet needs in today's standard of care," said Maxwell Bikoff, Managing Director at Longitude Capital.

"Kidney stone surgery demands an exceptional level of skill, focus, and persistence," said Surag Mantri, CEO of Ventaris Surgical. "Surgeons are often willing to invest the time and effort required to pursue complete stone clearance, but today's tools can make that goal difficult to achieve consistently. Ventaris was founded with the goal of removing unnecessary friction from the procedure, so that surgeons can focus their time and effort on reliably achieving complete stone clearance. We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with Longitude Capital and Vensana Capital."

Proceeds from this financing will be used to support continued clinical development and advancement of regulatory and commercial milestones.

About Ventaris Surgical

Ventaris Surgical, Inc. is a privately held medical device company developing a novel ureteroscopic system to help surgeons achieve more complete stone clearance in kidney stone procedures. The company is headquartered in San Carlos, CA. http://www.ventarissurgical.com

About Longitude Capital

Longitude Capital is a private investment firm that makes venture growth investments in biotechnology and technology-enabled healthcare companies. The firm has raised over $2.4 billion in capital to-date to help achieve regulatory approvals, scale innovative businesses, and build durable market leaders. Longitude Capital partners closely with management teams, with recent medical technology investments including Axonics, Bolt Medical, Ceribell, Eargo, Endogenex, FIRE1, Kestra Medical Technologies, LimFlow, MicroTransponder, Nalu, Polares Medical, Procept BioRobotics, RxSight, and Twelve.

http://www.longitudecapital.com

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Founded in 2019, Vensana has approximately $1 billion in capital under management and is actively investing in development and commercial-stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, data science-oriented solutions, life science tools & diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. Vensana's investment team has a history of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs behind industry-leading companies, including Artelon, Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, Vertiflex, and Vesper Medical. http://www.vensanacap.com

