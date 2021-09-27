Ventec Life Systems and Parachute Health Announce Digital Partnership

The VOCSN ventilator can combine up to 5 traditional standalone respiratory devices into 1 single 18 lb. portable unit. Tweet this

The flagship VOCSN ventilator combines five traditional standalone respiratory devices (ventilator, oxygen, cough, suction, and nebulizer) into one single, 18 lb. portable device. In addition, VOCSN is the only device in the United States that qualifies for reimbursement under HCPCS code E0467 as a multi-function ventilator.

Likewise, the Parachute Platform improves business outcomes for care providers, and it maintains a simple way to order medical equipment and supplies. It streamlines all elements of the ordering process for healthcare companies and physicians including eSignatures, billing codes, patient eligibility, and chart notes.

"Making the VOCSN family of ventilators available on the ePrescribing Parachute Platform makes it much easier for our customers to manage prescriptions, orders, and reimbursement. Ultimately, that means less time spent on paperwork and more time spent supporting our patients," added Mr. Alwan.

