Ventech Solutions Achieves Prestigious CMMI Level 3 and ISO Certifications

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. is proud to have achieved several industry-leading certifications including CMMI® Institute's Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for Development and Services, as well as an Integrated Management System consisting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO®) certifications ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO/EIC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems. These certifications prove that our standards ensure product quality, continuous development process improvements and functional safety.

Using a globally recognized set of best practices, CMMI certification creates a framework for organizations to measure and analyze their capabilities against best practices to improve their business performance. According to CMMI, organizations that leverage these capabilities have higher quality, productivity, customer satisfaction and performance.

ISO represents the international standard requirements for a quality management system. Achieving ISO certifications lends credibility to an organization by demonstrating that its service consistently meets industry and customer expectations.

"This achievement represents a demonstrated commitment to the very things that make our business better: quality, continuous improvement, efficiency and safety," said Ken Lee, Senior Vice President of Program Delivery at Ventech Solutions. "By following globally recognized standards that drive our overall delivery, we help our clients achieve their mission."

CMMI and ISO certifications follow a rigorous review process that includes a thorough evaluation of Ventech Solutions' workflows, business practices, and a demonstrated commitment to safety and ongoing improvement. This achievement means that customers can be confident that Ventech Solutions is committed to process improvement, consistent practices to drive efficiency, and reduced costs. Both certifying organizations also validate a high level of service delivery and enhanced information security management.

"Ventech Solutions customers can rely on the processes we use, confident that all teams have clearly defined practices that are woven into the fabric of the organization," added Lee.

