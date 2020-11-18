Ventech Solutions and Regenstrief Partner to Develop and Validate Innovative Healthcare Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. and Regenstrief Institute are working together to develop, validate and deploy high-performance health data innovations to improve health and healthcare. The partnership will create and curate data solutions and datasets to enrich population health and outcomes research.

Regenstrief Institute, based in Indianapolis, is an internationally recognized expert in health data analytics. Ventech Solutions, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, works with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and manages and operates the systems that drive national healthcare providing Health Care Quality Information Systems infrastructure and data support. Its platforms provide the highest level of security, compliance and regulation for healthcare data.

"This partnership has great potential to facilitate healthcare innovation and solutions," said Peter Embí, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Regenstrief. "With the data analysis expertise at Regenstrief, and the excellent information technology capabilities and protocols of Ventech Solutions, this platform will enable new ways to leverage data for discovery and innovations to solve pressing healthcare problems."

Academic and healthcare institutions will be able to add their data to a data lake through Ventech Solutions' QurData platform, and researchers will be able to request customized datasets to answer research questions. Regenstrief scientists will provide guidance to analyze and curate the data.

"Our industry-leading technology combined with Regenstrief's experience in informatics and artificial intelligence will open new doors for researchers in search of answers through healthcare data," said Ravi Kunduru, president and chief executive officer of Ventech Solutions. "We hope this collaboration will lead to many solutions."

"We are very excited about this partnership with Regenstrief Institute," said DJ Nag, Ph.D., chief partnership officer of Ventech Solutions. "We look forward to their guidance as we move forward in putting health data to work."

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions, an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, is an enterprise cloud modernization and service integration provider for the U.S. public sector. Ventech Solutions works with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and manages and operates the systems that drive national healthcare providing health care quality information systems infrastructure and data support. QurData is Ventech Solutions' secured, governed, and compliant AWS cloud infrastructure data platform, which enables real-world data and real-world evidence (RWD/RWE) research and analytics on large healthcare datasets.

About Regenstrief Institute

Founded in 1969 in Indianapolis, the Regenstrief Institute is a local, national and global leader dedicated to a world where better information empowers people to end disease and realize true health. A key research partner to Indiana University, Regenstrief and its research scientists are responsible for a growing number of major healthcare innovations and studies. Examples range from the development of global health information technology standards that enable the use and interoperability of electronic health records to improving patient-physician communications, to creating models of care that inform practice and improve the lives of patients around the globe.

Sam Regenstrief, a nationally successful entrepreneur from Connersville, Indiana, founded the institute with the goal of making healthcare more efficient and accessible for everyone. His vision continues to guide the institute's research mission.

