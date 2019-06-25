Ventech Solutions Appoints Brian Burwell as Vice President of Healthcare Policy and Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc., has appointed Brian Burwell as Vice President of Healthcare Policy and Research. In this newly created role, Burwell will lead a team of multi-disciplinary professionals to grow Ventech Solutions' footprint in the federal and commercial space.

"Brian is a visionary leader in the healthcare field and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Tonia Bleecher, Chief Growth Officer at Ventech Solutions. "As we continue the growth of our healthcare practice, Brian's expertise and deep knowledge in healthcare policy and research will be integral to the work we're doing to support our nation's healthcare system."

Burwell is a nationally recognized expert in Medicaid financing for long-term services and support (LTSS), managed care models for LTSS populations, as well as federal and state spending trends. He serves as a member of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, which advises Congress on issues affecting Medicaid and CHIP. He was first appointed in 2015 and was recently reappointed to a second term, which runs through April 2022. He is also an accomplished author who has written more than 70 technical reports and articles featured in various journal publications.

Prior to joining Ventech Solutions, Burwell was Vice President of the Federal Government Group at IBM Watson Health where he oversaw a portfolio of research, evaluation, systems development and technical assistance contracts for federal and state agencies, as well as leading business development activities in a number of healthcare policy markets. He also served as Project Director on several contracts including the Medicaid Innovation Accelerator Program Learning Collaborative contract for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, providing technical assistance to State Medicaid agencies on policy issues of immediate concern to the states, such as the opioid crisis.

Burwell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Russian Language and Literature from Dartmouth College.

Ventech Solutions is a healthcare solutions provider with deep expertise in end-to-end information technology life cycles and data solutions. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality IT products and services that align with our key strength areas. Ventech Solutions proudly provides mission-critical initiatives for the U.S. government. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

