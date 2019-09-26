Ventech Solutions Appoints Vivek Ramakrishnan, Ph.D. as Managing Partner, New Ventures

"As our team at Ventech Solutions looks to innovate and develop solutions for today's complex healthcare and business challenges – in government and the private sector – Vivek will provide the expertise in identifying the right opportunities that will advance our mission forward," said Ravi Kunduru, President and CEO of Ventech Solutions. "He has a proven track record of bringing new products to market and taking concepts from the lab into realized products and solutions in the marketplace."

Ramakrishnan brings ample experience in licensing, intellectual property management, medical device investments and technology commercialization. His career experience has focused on creating cost-effective solutions to unmet needs, including the development of a non-invasive treatment for chronic sinusitis. Ramakrishnan has managed new health technology investment from both the banking industry and through private equity investment, helping develop new products and services around the world.

"Ventech Solutions is solving important healthcare challenges with advanced technology and innovations," said Ramakrishnan. "I'm excited to lend an innovative vision for solutions that offer a modern, proven approach to driving improvements in healthcare."

Before joining Ventech Solutions, Ramakrishnan was the Managing Director of Innovation Banking at Xinova, President of AxioSonic and a Director at Intellectual Ventures. He has also worked at Johns Hopkins University, the National Institutes of Health, and Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope on academic-industry technology transfer.

Ramakrishnan has a doctoral degree in biophysics from Brigham Young University and a management degree from Oregon Health and Sciences University.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is an intellectual property-led healthcare solutions provider focused on enterprise data and emerging technologies. Across its offices, teams combine passion, experience and technical expertise with superior process and delivery knowledge to provide high-quality products and services. For more than 20 years, Ventech Solutions has led and managed critical transformational initiatives for the public and private sector that empower government agencies, corporate enterprises and Global 2000 corporations to achieve their mission. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

Media Contacts

For more information, contact Tania Shammas at 410.862.0123 ext. 434 or tania.shammas@ventechsolutions.com.

SOURCE Ventech Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

ventechsolutions.com

