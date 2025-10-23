Venterra Realty Celebrates Grand Opening of Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch Apartments in Fulshear, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty is proud to announce the completion and official grand opening of Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch, a newly developed 312-unit luxury multifamily community strategically located at 5900 Texas Heritage Parkway in Fulshear, Texas. Designed for residents seeking comfort, convenience, and modern amenities, Camber Ridge delivers a new standard of apartment living in the rapidly growing Fulshear area.

Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch Apartments

Camber Ridge responds to the rising demand for high quality housing fueled by Fulshear's rapid growth, top-ranked schools, and access to major employers. Approximately 30 miles west of downtown Houston, Fulshear sits in Fort Bend County, known for its scenic beauty along the Brazos River and a lifestyle that balances small-town warmth with metropolitan access. Fulshear is served by highly rated schools in the Katy Independent School District and the Lamar Consolidated School District and offers access to nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment within the Cross Creek Ranch master-planned community.

"Camber Ridge represents the kind of thoughtful, forward-looking development that defines Venterra's approach to growth," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "We're focused on creating communities that reflect where residents want to live today and where markets are headed tomorrow. Fulshear's incredible momentum, paired with the quality of life offered at Cross Creek Ranch, makes this a particularly exciting addition to our portfolio."

The community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, large kitchen islands, garden tubs, stand-up showers, and full-size washer/dryers. Residents benefit from resort-style amenities including a resort-style pool and outdoor lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center with yoga room, 2 dog parks, pet spa, and SMARTPACKAGE lockers. The community is pet-friendly and supported by Venterra's signature SMARTHUB technology platform and 48-hour maintenance guarantee.

A defining feature of the community is its exclusive Quiet Building. Beyond our usual attention to sound insulating construction, this building is intentionally designed to further minimize noise and promote well-being, through enhanced sound-dampening construction and mindful design. The 48 quiet apartments offer a restorative environment ideal for residents who value focus, calm and comfort.

"Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch was built with intention—combining quality craftsmanship, meaningful amenities, and an atmosphere that feels like home from day one," said Andrew Stewart, Chairman of Venterra Realty. "This community expands our Houston presence while reinforcing our mission to create high-quality, exceptional living environments in locations where residents can truly thrive."

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner and operator of multifamily apartments with over 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major U.S. cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $5.6 billion USD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

