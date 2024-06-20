Ventilators Market to be Worth $13.23 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Ventilators Market by Product (Instrument, Catheter, Mask, Tube) Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable) Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive) Age Group (Adult, Neonatal) Mode (Volume, Pressure, Dual) End User (Hospital, ASC, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2031", published by Meticulous Research®, the ventilators market is projected to reach $13.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2031.

A ventilator is a medical device designed to deliver oxygen into a person's body through a tube inserted into the windpipe, typically through the mouth or nose. Before entering the body, the air passes through a humidifier and filter to ensure it is clean and comfortable to breathe. Ventilators are equipped with adjustable settings for controlling the breathing rate and the volume of air delivered to the patient.

The growth of the ventilators market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of intensive care units (ICUs) and ICU beds, the rising incidence & prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization coupled with rising pollution levels, the growth in the geriatric population, and the rising incidence of preterm births. However, the high costs of ventilators and the high preference for alternative oxygenation therapies restrain the market's growth.

The increasing demand for homecare therapeutic devices and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the adverse effects of ventilators on neonates and difficulties in maintaining component supply chains pose challenges to the market's growth.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market players over the past three to four years. In recent years, the ventilators market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments. The key players profiled in the ventilators market report are Schiller AG (Switzerland), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Getinge AB (Sweden), ResMed Inc. (U.S.), Zoll Medical Corporation (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), and VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (U.S.).

Growing Geriatric Population to Fuel the Demand for Ventilators

According to the Global Health and Aging Report by the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Similarly, by 2030, 1 in 6 individuals will be aged 60 years or over globally. The number of people aged 60 and above will increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 from 1 billion in 2020 globally.

The aging population is expected to contribute to a significant rise in the number of individuals affected by chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, neurological, and respiratory diseases. With age, the risk of both chronic and infectious diseases, such as lung infections, COPD, and other respiratory ailments, tends to increase. Among the geriatric population, the prevalence of chronic diseases is notably high, with approximately 64 out of every 1,000 individuals affected. Additionally, older adults face an elevated risk of developing pneumonia following bacterial or viral infections, often resulting in respiratory issues. As a result, the rapidly aging population is anticipated to drive up the incidence of respiratory and other chronic diseases, consequently leading to heightened demand for various healthcare services and medical equipment, including ventilators for critical care units.

The ventilators market is segmented by Product (Ventilator Accessories [Ventilator Catheters, Endotracheal Tubes, Ventilator Masks, and Other Ventilator Accessories], Ventilator/Instrument), Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable Ventilators), Interface (Invasive Ventilators, Non-invasive Ventilators), Age Group (Adult & Pediatric, Neonatal & Infant), Mode (Volume Mode Ventilation, Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation, Pressure Mode Ventilation, and Other Ventilation Modes), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Other End Users), and Geography.

Among the products studied in this report, in 2024, the ventilator accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive utilization of ventilator accessories such as circuits and masks, the rising awareness regarding hospital hygiene practices, and the additional functionality of certain accessories in medication administration. For instance, in January 2022, Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland), launched the AquaVENT VT, dual heated breathing circuits to public and private healthcare institutions in the Middle East. Breathing circuits are a part of the ventilator system that direct the flow of the breathing gas supplied to and from the patient. AquaVENT VT manages humidity throughout the entire ventilator breathing circuit.

Based on mobility, in 2024, the intensive care ventilators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of ventilators in ICUs, the availability of reimbursements for ventilation solutions and respiratory treatment procedures, the growing number of patient admissions in CCUs due to the increasing population afflicted with chronic and respiratory infectious diseases, and the rising incidence of preterm births worldwide. For instance, in July 2023, OMRON Corporation (Japan) launched the OMRON NE C106 Nebulizer, designed to cater to all age groups. This device facilitates precise drug delivery to target locations within the respiratory tract, addressing conditions affecting both the upper and lower airways.

Among the interfaces studied in this report, in 2024, the invasive ventilators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread utilization of invasive ventilators in ICUs for patients with chronic respiratory and infectious diseases, neurological disorders, and sleep disorders. For instance, in October 2021, Movair (U.S.) launched Luisa, an advanced ventilator designed for versatile use across various settings, including homes, institutions, and hospitals. Luisa supports both invasive and non-invasive ventilation methods, making it suitable for patients with chronic and acute respiratory conditions requiring long-term ventilation.

Among the age groups studied in this report, the adult & pediatric segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of ventilation support among the elderly population, their increased vulnerability to chronic and infectious diseases such as COPD and lung infections, and the rising consumption of tobacco. According to a report by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW), in 2023, approximately 266 million individuals aged 15 years and older in India were tobacco product users. This widespread usage contributes to various health conditions, including ischemic heart disease (IHD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and stroke, which rank among the top three causes of death in India. As a result, there is a rising demand for critical care devices such as ventilators and associated accessories.

Among the modes studied in this report, in 2024, the volume mode ventilation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of volume-controlled ventilators in intensive care units due to their advantages, including precise minute ventilation and consistent tidal volume delivery. Volume Controlled Ventilation (VCV) has traditionally been a standard mode of controlled ventilation in anesthesia. In VCV, a predetermined tidal volume is administered at a fixed rate, particularly when the patient exhibits no spontaneous breathing.

Among the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the considerable number of patients afflicted with respiratory illnesses, the presence of skilled medical practitioners in hospitals, and the accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices such as ventilators. For instance, in India, the demand for non-COVID ventilators has surged by 40-50%, with many hospitals opting to integrate these life-saving devices as permanent fixtures. In August 2021, MAX Ventilator (India) partnered with Amptron Medical, Inc. (U.S.) to manufacture ventilators meeting international standards, ensuring their qualification in regulated markets like the U.S.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. North America's significant market share can be attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the presence of major market players, and the high adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment.

Scope of the Report :

Ventilators Market Assessment—by Product

Ventilator Accessories Ventilator Catheters Endotracheal Tubes Ventilator Masks Other Ventilator Accessories

(Other ventilator accessories primarily include interfaces, sensors, nebulizers, oxygen & CO 2 measurement devices, circuit sets, and valve sets)

Ventilator/Instrument

Ventilators Market Assessment—by Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Ventilators Market Assessment—by Interface

Invasive Ventilators

Non-invasive Ventilators

Ventilators Market Assessment—by Age Group

Adult & Pediatric

Neonatal & Infant

Ventilators Market—by Mode

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Other Ventilation Modes

(Other ventilation modes primarily include Synchronized Intermittent-mandatory Ventilation, Assist-Control Ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Mode, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP), Airway Pressure Release Ventilation, and High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation)

Ventilators Market—by End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

(Other end users primarily include emergency medical services/transport [ambulance services or paramedic services], nursing care centers, and military centers)

