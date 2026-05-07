Vention Introduces "One-Stop Shop" End-of-Line Packaging Automation, From Case Packing to Conveying and Palletizing at Interpack 2026, in Collaboration with Universal Robots

Vention and Universal Robots, a Teradyne Robotics company, will showcase integrated end-of-line packaging automation solutions side by side at Interpack 2026, demonstrating how collaborative robotics and modular automation accelerate deployment for manufacturers

Vention introduces a platform-powered "one-stop-shop" end-of-line packaging solution, through its unified hardware and software manufacturing automation platform

The portfolio includes robotic case packing, Vention's new modular conveyor ecosystem, cobot palletizing, and industrial palletizing, featuring Vention's third-generation Rapid Series Palletizer and integrated conveyor offering

Each application runs on Vention's plug-and-play MachineMotion AI (MMAI) controller and MachineLogic programming software, providing a unified user experience and simplifying operator training and equipment maintenance

The solutions connect via Wi-Fi, LAN or LTE and support MachineAnalytics, RemoteView streaming and Remote Support for remote monitoring and assistance

Live demonstrations at Interpack 2026 will feature Vention automation systems integrated with Universal Robots cobots, showcasing robotic case packing, modular conveying, and palletizing workflows in a unified production environment

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, creator of the world's only full-stack automation platform and hardware ecosystem, today announced the European debut of its third-generation Rapid Series Palletizer (RSP) at Interpack 2026, alongside the expansion of its modular conveyor ecosystem, marking the continued growth of its end-of-line packaging automation solutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Vention’s third-generation Rapid Series Palletizer and new modular conveyor ecosystem combine modular hardware, intelligent software, and rapid deployment to simplify end-of-line automation. Vention Logo

Following its North American launch earlier this year, the Rapid Series Palletizer is now available to EMEA manufacturers as part of Vention's platform-powered approach to end-of-line automation, enabling the deployment of complete systems, from case packing and conveying to palletizing, through a single, unified environment.

"Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to modernize packaging operations quickly while maintaining flexibility," said Andrea Alboni, General Manager for EMEA region. "Our platform simplifies automation by enabling customers to design, deploy, and operate complete end-of-line systems without the complexity of traditional integration, while delivering payback periods as short as 1.3 years and up to 25% lower capital costs compared to traditional automation approaches."

At Interpack 2026, Vention is co-exhibiting with Teradyne Robotics company Universal Robots to demonstrate how collaborative robots and modular automation systems can deliver flexible packaging automation. The booth features a robotic case packing cell powered by a UR10e, Vention's modular conveyor ecosystem for product transfer and accumulation, and a palletizing system powered by a UR20, illustrating a complete workflow from case packing to palletizing.

Rapid Deployment and Complete Packaging Automation

Powered by Vention's modular hardware ecosystem and MachineMotion AI, the third-generation Rapid Series Palletizer can be deployed in as little as 4 weeks, while complete end-of-line packaging systems — including conveyors, case packing, and palletizing — can be delivered in 12 weeks, representing a 3–5× faster deployment timeline than traditional automation approaches and enabling manufacturers to achieve full return on investment up to 5× over a typical system lifecycle.

The integrated conveyor ecosystem includes modular O-Ring and Poly-V conveyors, Vention-designed motors, and plug-and-play controls powered by MachineMotion AI. Programmed through MachineLogic and the Conveyor App, the system enables synchronized product flow, zero-pressure accumulation, and rapid line reconfiguration while reducing integration complexity through built-in motor connectivity and EtherCAT communication.

The solution is particularly relevant for manufacturers operating in high-mix, high-variability environments, where flexibility and speed are critical to maintaining competitiveness, and where automation can replace up to 10 full-time operators per shift, helping address ongoing labor shortages.

Designed for Ease of Use Across the Entire Line

Vention's software-first platform extends across the full end-of-line workflow—from conveyors to palletizers—through a common touchscreen interface and code-free operator experience. Operators can configure conveyor zones, manage product flow, create pallet patterns, and adapt to changing production requirements without PLC programming or specialized training.

By using the same platform and touchscreen interface across cobot and industrial palletizers, as well as upstream end-of-line equipment, Vention reduces operator training time, simplifies multi-line and multi-site deployments, and enables manufacturers to scale automation without custom integration or re-engineering while reducing commissioning time to as little as 1 to 3 days for installation and ramp-up to full production.

Productivity Through Connected Machines

Unlike traditional palletizers, the Rapid Series Palletizer is connected by design with built-in LTE connectivity through MachineMotion AI. The solution includes Remote Support providing access to Vention automation experts within 10 minutes, and RemoteView and MachineAnalytics delivering real-time performance visibility to maximize uptime and speed up issue resolution. This helps manufacturers reduce downtime and resolve issues faster with immediate remote diagnostics and support.

Vention's end-of-line packaging solutions, powered by collaborative robot technology from Universal Robots, will be demonstrated live at Interpack 2026, held at Messe Düsseldorf from May 7 to 13 in Hall 6, Booth 6A58.

Contact

Christine Boivin

[email protected]

+1.514.293.3423

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

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